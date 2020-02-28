A Norman tradition continues Wednesday as the 2020 Norman Ministerial Fellowship Lenten lunch series begins. Each service starts at noon with lunched served at 12:35 p.m. The lunch costs $5.
Following each service, an offering will be taken for Kaleidoscope Grief Support. KGS offers grief support to children and families who experience the loss of a loved one. KGS was founded by Suzie Price after discussions with local teachers, clergy and school administrators who expressed concern about a lack of services available to grieving children and their families. KGS meets every other week with groups for children, parents and family members to process their grief. These services are provided at no charge. More information is provided at kaleidoscopegriefsupport.com.
The worship theme for this year's Lenten Lunch Series is "Words from the Cross."
The community Lenten services are designed as a 30-minute noon-day worship service in the sanctuary/worship space of the host church. The host church provides a brief expression of music and liturgy from their tradition. This is followed by a brief homily from a guest pastor or clergy member from the community.
The series begins Wednesday at First Presbyterian Church, 555 S. University Blvd. Guest speaker will be Justin Westmoreland, Trinity Presbyterian Church.
The series continues March 11 at First Baptist Church, 211 W. Comanche St. Guest Speaker will be Everlasting Life Baptist Church minister Terry Wilson.
On March 18, Mike Bumgarner, chaplain of Norman Regional Hospital will serve as guest speaker at First Christian Church, 220 S. Webster Ave.
On March 25, McFarlin Memorial United Methodist Church, 419 S. University Blvd., will host guest speaker Roy Joe Ham, First Baptist Church.
St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 100 Stinson St., will host the series April 1. Guest speaker will be Rusty Tugman, Alameda Church of Christ.
The Holy Week service, April 8 will feature guest pastor Jeff McMillon, Oklahoma Christian University. The service will be hosted at Alameda Church of Christ, 801 Alameda St.
The Norman Ministerial Fellowship invites you to attend these Lenten services as you are able.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.