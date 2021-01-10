The annual living history fair celebrating medieval and renaissance culture through performances, artisans and games will go virtual this year, with the exception of food.
The Medieval Fair Department will host its annual event virtually April 9-11 at Reaves Park, with a to-go food event on the same weekend as the virtual Medieval Fair.
MFD made the decision in December to include the food truck event to pair with the virtual event, which will include artisans, artwork displays and musical performances.
The Medieval Fair has been an annual event for more than four decades. After last year’s fair was canceled, the department started working to plan the 2021 event.
Over that timespan, Medieval Fair Department Coordinator Ann Eckart said various forms of drawn and painted artwork, digital art and photography have been displayed.
Eckart said they plan to feature multiple vignettes at the event, which are small pieces of writing that capture a particular time period.
“We have had a little bit of everything,” Eckart said. “Some of it has had a strong Celtic flair, some of it has been strong fantasy, and some of it has been realistic. The Medieval Fair is so many things to so many people, and the artwork has been equally diverse.”
The stream of the fair will be a combination of pre-recorded and live events from various performers, many of whom have provided entertainment in past years.
To put on the to-go food event during the pandemic, Eckart said attendees will be required to follow COVID-19 protocol, including wearing masks and social distancing.
“We have a lot of local performers, but we also have some from all over the country,” Eckart said. “We are hoping to have a presentation of some video from our jousters and from musical groups such as Tullamore and Brizeus.”
Eckart said the department is planning to feature videos from artisans creating their wares, such as potters at wheels and blacksmiths at forges.
“Our two groups that are strong supporters of the content at the fair, Arthurian Order of Avalon and the Society for Creative Anachronism, are brainstorming to see what sort of educational entertainment they can present for us, as well,” Eckart said.
While the Medieval Fair will provide virtual entertainment, the absence of in-person festivities for this year’s event means less revenue for Norman.
Dan Schemm, VisitNorman executive director, said the Norman Medieval Fair is the third largest event in Oklahoma and the largest weekend event in the state.
“It has fans all throughout the city but also day-trippers in other parts of the state and region,” Schemm said. “It has been the longest-running festival in Norman and the signature event that kicks off our spring and summer festivals, so we are heartbroken around here that we won’t be having that this year, but we’re excited and want to really support the virtual events so they can come back strong in 2022 and make another long run.”
Schemm said the festival usually attracts over 240,000 visitors on average and generates around $4 million in direct sales for restaurants, shops and gas stations.
According to an Economic Impact Calculator report, the event brings in over $193,000 in local taxes.
“It will still be good for those who love the festival to be able to attend,” Schemm said. “We’ll be excitedly waiting for 2022 when they can come back in person.”
Eckart said it was important to have the to-go food event if possible because many people come to the fair for the food.
“Most of it is State Fair-type food, not truly medieval food, but they come for the food trucks,” Eckart said. “And you just can’t do food virtually; something gets lost in the translation.”
The row of food trucks will be on the east/west road through the center of the park, and attendees can park anywhere around the park and walk to them.
Eckart said details for the food trucks serving at the event aren’t finalized, but applications are opening soon.
“We’re gonna do our best to make sure that we have the turkey legs and the corn on the cob, Indian tacos and the fair family favorites,” Eckart said.
For more information, visit facebook.com/MedievalFair.
