Due to past culinary failures, Cameron Bartlett’s family is normally opposed to allowing him anywhere near a kitchen appliance that isn’t a microwave.
When auditions opened for the 21st season of the Food Network show, “Worst Cooks in America,” Bartlett’s family convinced the Norman native to send in an audition tape.
Bartlett’s attempt at a chicken pot pie, which resulted in two cases of food poisoning, was all the judges had to see to bring him on as a contestant.
Each season, professional chefs Carla Hall and Anne Burrell take 12 to 16 contestants who struggle to cook through a culinary boot camp with a chance to win $25,000. Contestants are eliminated during each episode.
The first two episodes of the season aired earlier this month, with the third episode set to air 8 p.m. today. Bartlett staved off elimination during the first two episodes.
“In Episodes 1 and 2, I was in the bottom two close to being sent home, but I ended up safe to stay on for Week 3,” Bartlett said.
Bartlett said both Hall and Burrell were dumbfounded by how horrific his cooking skills actually were.
“They were shook. I wasn’t offended because I obviously know I am not a great cook and that’s fine, but it was just they were really honest,” Bartlett said. “ … Some people look at a dish and say, ‘Oh no, it’s not that bad and it looks terrible.’ But to professional chefs, they’re like, ‘This is trash,’ in the nicest way possible.”
Bartlett said being on the show and cooking in the studio kitchen environment was an experience like no other. When the pressure was on, Bartlett said he forgot about the cameras and found a mental state to manage the stress.
“It was so much fun and stressful. too, but I guess in a good way,” Bartlett said. “It was definitely intense, because you know you’re thinking you need to be on for the cameras and super bubbly and personable, but then also it’s like you need to cook in this certain time parameter, and then you also have to be able to be better in your cooking, because it’s a competition for $25,000.”
During his time on the show, Bartlett said he developed confidence in the kitchen that he can cook successfully.
Bartlett was shown proper knife skills, optimal meat-cooking temperatures and the importance of putting salt in boiling water for pasta and vegetables.
“‘Mise en place’ is French for getting your things in order, and I definitely learned how to do that,” Bartlett said. “I’ve definitely been more curious on [what] flavor would go with this flavor and if this would go with that. I definitely think that whole process and those two chefs inspired me to do my thing.”
Bartlett said Episode 1 was a disaster, but in the second episode, he started to feel more comfortable and find his stride.
“For the Skill Drill cook, which is a non-elimination round of practice cooking, we made eggplant parmesan. We had to bread it, season it, fry it and make the noodles, put it in the oven with mozzarella cheese and mine was the best. I won that mini challenge.”
The next time Bartlett cooks for his family, he said he will have a few recipes that he learned on the show.
