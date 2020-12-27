Bill Moore learned more than a few lessons and developed memories he holds dearly growing up on Nebraska Street.
In his recently released book entitled “Memories of an Okie Boomer: Growing up in Norman in the ‘60s and ‘70s,” Moore takes readers back to his formative years pretending to be a cowboy and a firefighter, going to a live broadcast of the “Foreman Scotty Show” and surviving two-a-day workouts at Norman High School.
After the COVID-19 pandemic halted his musician son Eli’s piano work on cruise ships, Moore decided it was time to finish the book about his upbringing with the help of his son, who was staying on the family’s farm in north New Zealand.
Every few weeks, Moore said Eli would urge him to get back to finishing the book.
“Finally, he was annoying and loving enough to say, ‘Hey, we really need to do it now,’” Moore said. “So we started working on it, and it was really a great father and son experience.”
Moore moved away from Norman to Waco, Texas, to start his 40 year career doing public relations work and newspaper reporting. Moore also spent time in Washington D.C. and Singapore before purchasing a farm in New Zealand in 1993.
He said he has always enjoyed writing, publishing stories about triple murders and features about Ross Perot and Wilt Chamberlain. However, he was never comfortable writing long, structured stories. After coming to this realization, he figured a collection of short stories was the best format for his book.
The assemblage of stories in the book follows a timeline starting when he was 3 years old that continues through his high school years and taking part in Alvin’s Army at OU basketball games.
In the book, Moore discusses his experience playing football with Dean Blevins, Oklahoma sports media personality and former OU quarterback, at Norman High School.
Moore also describes the rigors of Norman High School’s two-a-day workouts and the special treatment given to Blevins as the quarterback of the program.
Moore described the special jersey Blevins wore to protect him from hits as a “pink dress.”
“They weren’t quite dresses, but nevertheless they had the jerseys on and we weren’t allowed to smash them,” Moore said. “During water breaks, [Blevins] would be over with all the cheerleaders and everything else in his own little world. [That’s an exaggeration], but not so much.”
Moore said he didn’t like to play catch with Blevins on the sidelines because he threw the ball so hard.
“You know, it really hurt when you caught it, and I wanted to smash him when I got a chance on the field,” Moore said. “Most of the time we weren’t allowed to do that, because we didn’t need a quarterback getting hurt. We thought we might win [the state championship]. It didn’t work out that way, but we did pretty good.”
In a bonus section at the end of the book, Moore included a few stories he wrote without a humorous tone about his years after leaving Oklahoma, including his perspective on the Moore Tornado in 2013 and the life and death of Bob Barry Jr.
“Even though he was a big dog, turns out he never acted like one, if you can imagine such a thing in this day and age,” Moore said in the book. “He was the last guy to leave work, always trying to improve a story and always making sure everyone got a fair shake.”
Moore now lives a quiet life on a 53-acre farm with his wife, German Shepherd, three alpacas, four sheep and more chickens than he can count. When not tending to the farm, Moore said he attends a local Catholic church and fishes a lot, although it’s different from the fishing of his younger years in Oklahoma.
“In the last year, I finally got around to going ocean fishing, which I hadn’t done before and really had to learn,” Moore said. “You know, when you grew up with crappie, catfish and bass, that’s not the same as when the hook is in the ocean, it’s a little different story.”
Even though Moore left Norman many years ago, he said he always thinks of his hometown fondly.
“You can take the man out of Oklahoma, but you can’t take Oklahoma out of the man,” Moore said.
Moore’s book can be purchased on Amazon, and is currently in the top 10 on Amazon in the two hour biographies and memoirs section.
