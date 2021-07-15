A thunderous flyover marked further progress for Norman Regional Health Systems as the hospital broke ground on the latest piece of its massive expansion plan Thursday.
Health system and city leaders, accented by a flyover of five World War II-era planes, heralded the expansion of the NRHS Healthplex as a further resource for Norman and a boon to community wellness.
The forthcoming construction on the Healthplex — located at 3300 Healthplex Parkway — will add a cancer center, an ambulatory care center that will offer more outpatient services and a new tower that will add 307 patient beds to NRHS’ capacity.
Thursday’s groundbreaking ceremony came just over a month after the health system broke ground on its Norman Regional Nine project 10 miles south. That site, stationed at the Highway 9 and 24th Avenue Southeast intersection, will hold a standalone emergency department with primary care resources to serve southeast Norman.
The Healthplex and Norman Regional Nine are two of several projects NRHS is undertaking in coming years to expand its services. Additional projects include transforming NRHS’ Porter Avenue campus into a “health village,” and creating a new behavioral health center
The updated Healthplex facility will not only expand NRHS’ offerings, but consolidate existing programs, Dr. Aaron Boyd said Thursday. Boyd, NRHS’ chief medical officer, said the additions will better serve both patients and NRHS staff.
“The new design here has many great elements to help our healers take care of all of us,” Boyd said. “For example, there’ll be wellness rooms on the floors for people to take a break and relax — there will be line of sight details worked out, where patients can see easier, not only in the room, but down the halls.”
Like the Norman Regional Nine site, the expanded Healthplex will boost Norman’s quality of life offerings, Mayor Breea Clark said Thursday.
“This life-saving resource is crucial to the wellbeing of our community forever over the last 75 years, but especially during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Clark said. “...I’m excited and look forward to seeing the Inspire Health plan come to life, and to work with Norman Regional as they expand services around our community, which will no doubt streamline and improve access to health care, but also improve health care outcomes overall throughout our city.”
Several of the speakers at Thursday’s groundbreaking had very personal ties to the Healthplex campus. Clark delivered both of her children at NRHS and one of them at the Healthplex; Sam Talley, chair of the Norman Regional Health Foundation board, spoke to how NRHS and the Healthplex cared for his son Luke after he contracted meningitis as an infant.
“This is an amazing health care system — it’s always been an amazing health care system,” Talley said. “It does prioritize the patient. It prioritizes the family, it prioritizes care and we couldn’t be more excited and grateful to be a part of this health care system and be a part of this community.”