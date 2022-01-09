OKLAHOMA CITY — Barbara Hall, of Norman, was selected by staff in the Services for the Blind and Visually Impaired office in Oklahoma City as client of the year.
The Oklahoma City offices serves the Norman area. SBVI is a division of the Department of Rehabilitation Services.
Hall was nominated by SBVI Programs Manager Cheryl Snow in the Oklahoma City office, which serves the Norman area.
Rehabilitation Teacher Ani Severtsen and Orientation and Mobility Instructor Elizabeth Scheffe provide Hall’s services.
When Hall came to SBVI’s Older Blind Independent Living program for assistance, she had recently moved from Florida and was trying to explore her new community in Norman with limited vision.
“She had difficulty with many personal and home management tasks, such as reading labels and mail, managing finances, shopping and cleaning, but at this time, she is successfully using all the skills SBVI staff taught her to live more independently,” Snow said.
Hall received orientation and mobility assistance to help with travel using her walker. She now listens to audio traffic signals to cross streets and relies on her cane skills to travel to the Wal-Mart close to home.
SBVI’s rehabilitation training helped Hall learn how to shop with customer service assistance, label items with large print for identification and use apps on her phone designed for people with visual disabilities.
SBVI loaned Hall a closed circuit television, which uses a camera to enlarge text so she can read mail and pay bills.
She also used information provided by SBVI to sign up for Script Talk to read medication labels.
“I learned a lot from all my teachers. They are great,” Hall said. “I recommend anyone who has low vision to get ahold of Services for the Blind. The experience and the bond that you develop with your instructors is informative and helps you live on your own.”
Oklahoma Department of Rehabilitation Services annually serves more than 73,000 Oklahomans with disabilities through career planning, employment, education and Independent living programs and the determination of medical eligibility for Social Security disability benefits.
For more information, call 800-487-4042 during office hours to reach the nearest location or visit bit.ly/3pYNRyG.