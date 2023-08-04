Norman residents who are in need of some positivity are invited to attend a free event geared toward bringing people smiles and brightening their days.
Cindy Merrick started Norman Rocks two months ago, hoping to unite the community and inspire others to spread positivity. Since then, she has spray painted nearly 1,000 rocks, which have been painted with different messages, hearts and other objects.
"It's something the kids can do," Merrick said. "I've got a bus coming over from the Y that's gonna do it. A bus coming over from Rivermont that's gonna do it."
Merrick said people of all ages are invited to attend.
"The rocks are already painted, so people just come in with markers. It's a great multi-family generational thing. It's a great neighborhood thing," she said.
Merrick said the rocks were donated to her by Minnick Materials.
"At first glance, painting rocks seems like another craft project but actually, intention, mindfulness and creativity play an important part in this artistic therapeutic concept," Merrick said. "Painting rocks allows us to focus our mind upon the task at hand, distracting it from outside stress or anxiety. Thinking about the rock art messages can also be a meaningful mindfulness practice."
The painting sessions will be held at The Wells. Merrick said that while people do the rock painting, the nonprofits introduce themselves and tell the community what they do and how they help.
Monday
- BETHESDA: Noon
- Bridges 1:30 p.m.
- Transition House: 3 p.m.
- Abbott House: 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 12
- Virtue Center: Noon
- Food and Shelter: 1:30 p.m.
- Center for Children and Families: 3 p.m.
"The bigger scheme of things is without our nonprofit, we're in big trouble," Merrick said. "This is a nice way to say hello."
