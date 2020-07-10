Norman residents seeking summer shopping will soon be able to safely satisfy their retail hunger later this week.
Some local businesses are partnering with the Norman Chamber of Commerce, Visit Norman and the City of Norman to take part in the third annual “Summer Sidewalk Sale” Thursday July 16 through Saturday July 18.
Businesses participating in the citywide three-day sale will have various discounted items outside of their shops.
According to RebootNorman.com, this year’s event will be of greater significance due to the economic hardship many businesses are facing during the COVID-19 pandemic, and will give residents an opportunity to help stimulate the local economy.
Scott Martin, president of Norman Chamber of Commerce, said for the past three years, the sidewalk sale has garnered great excitement. He said retailers and shoppers are thrilled to participate, especially given the circumstances this year.
“In light of COVID-19, we were anxious about this year’s sidewalk sale, but we couldn’t think of a better time to support our local businesses and do it in a way that is safe. So we are really looking forward to July 16-18,” Martin said.
Martin said most of the businesses that are signed up have participated in recent years.
“It will be a ton of fun,” Martin said. “For those who are concerned about COVID-19, these businesses will be doing everything in their power to practice safe social distancing, so it will be a great way to get out safely.”
Rebecca Bean, owner of STASH, said all of the employees will be wearing masks and encouraging patrons to do the same. She hopes the event will boost sales in what has been a relatively slow month.
“We have been very fortunate that our sales are actually up in June, compared to that month last year, but July is a different story, so the timing is crucial,” Bean said. “We are super excited and are going to discount things that haven’t been on sale before and hopefully get people excited to shop.”
Bean said there will be plants and pots for people to build their own succulent gardens outside the store, and inside they will have seasonal pendleton items, candles, jewelry, gems and minerals on sale.
Gina Andrews, manager of Reclaimed Warehouse, said although much of their merchandise is furniture and home decor, which is difficult to put outside, they will have boutique items and clothing on their sidewalk. She said the store intends to have a giveaway for shoppers.
“If they come into the store and check in on social media, they will automatically be entered in the giveaway to win our signature candles,” Andrews said.
Amanda Clark, owner of The Clothing Bar, there will be clothing racks on the sidewalk with multiple discounted price points on their summer and fall collections. She said many residents have been struggling financially during the pandemic, and the sidewalk sale is an opportunity for people to enjoy some retail therapy with discounted prices.
“We really appreciate everyone shopping local right now so that (stores) will still be here after the pandemic too,” Clark said.
Jeff Elkins
517-1933
Follow me @JeffElkins12
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.