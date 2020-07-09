Norman residents wondering about the quality of their drinking water can now see the most current information in a new city report.
Residents will receive a leaflet in their utilities bill with a link to the 2019 Consumer Confidence Report for the Norman Water System.
The annual report, which is required by the United States Environmental Protection Agency, details information regarding community drinking water quality. The water is tested daily to ensure it meets the standards of the Environmental Protection Agency.
Ken Komiske, director of utilities for the City of Norman, said in a statement that the water meets or exceeds all state and federal safety and quality standards.
Physical copies of the report are available by contacting the Water Treatment Division at 321-2182 or by email at wtp_admin@normanok.gov.
Jeff Elkins
517-1933
Follow me @JeffElkins12
