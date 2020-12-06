Valerie Theberge made multiple trips to Norman, including a trip when she was selected as one of three finalists out of 61 global submissions for a public art project.
The finalists pitched design proposals and Theberge, a Washington, D.C., native, was chosen by Norman Parks and Recreation, the City of Norman, Norman Arts Council, Public Arts Board, the Ruby Grand Park Ad Hoc Advisory Board and Norman artist Don Longcrier.
“I spent time driving and walking around Norman and went through a thorough background [story] with the other three contestants,” Theberge said. “My process is doing as much research as I can to understand the place, specifically the park, but also the City of Norman, the landscape and what is the site going to be used for.”
Theberge said the city wanted to leave the park as close to the way Ruby Grant, the land owner, had it as possible.
One hundred forty-eight acres were passed onto Grant by her father, who acquired the land in the Land Run of 1889. Before her death, Grant donated the land to the University of Oklahoma Foundation.
She also requested for the land to be used by the public. The land was transferred to the city, and the farm became Ruby Grant Park, which opened Friday.
“[The meeting process] was just a lot of soaking up information, because I was trying to create an amalgamation of all that information with my artistic vision,” Theberge said. “Meditation is a large part of my artworks, so a lot of tuning into the design was soaking the information in and having a lot of time of deep listening so that I could intuit what it needs to become.”
The most important part of the meetings in Norman, Theberge said, was listening to a woman who knew Grant for decades, growing up in the church where Grant played the piano.
“This woman had just painted the most gorgeous picture of this woman and her spirit,” Theberge said. “She was born before women had the right to vote, and she was such a force.
She was so dedicated to teaching, music and education, so I was trying to encapsulate her spirit. That’s what these sculptures were born out of.”
Theberge said she calls the trio of sculptures “Triptych,” which is a term to describe three separate pieces that go together in a stylistic sense.
She said an important part of the vision for the works was to give visitors to the park a place to pause and commune with the surroundings.
“In the spirit of Ruby Grant, the sculptures are grouped facing each other and can be considered an outdoor classroom where people can gather and enjoy the wide array of flora and fauna,” Theberge said.
Theberge takes on an abstract style for her works. She said the reason for that is because one can interpret the energy of something without being literal, which is more universal and inclusive.
“One of them is a 6-and-a-half foot tall bulbous figure. It’s sort of an amoeba shape on the outside with kind of a tunnel on the inside,” Theberge said. “The other two are seatings, so you can sit on the other two and peer off into the tunnel of the larger one.”
Theberge describes the works as tactile on the surface, a deliberate feature that allows for sensory interaction.
She said she hopes the pieces soothe and heal as a whimsical display but also provoke thoughtfulness and contemplativeness through the patterns and various shades of blue and green.
After delving into meditation in her year off from college years ago, Theberge said the discipline became an important part of her life and, subsequently, her art.
“Meditation and the art class happened hand-in-hand, so I have been developing both practices, and they have woven together ever since,” Theberge said.
“Triptych” is Norman’s fourth public art display and can be seen at Ruby Grant Park, 3110 W. Franklin Road, on the north side of the pavilion.
