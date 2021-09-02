The University of Oklahoma is hosting its first home game of the football season at 11 a.m. Saturday.
The Norman Police Department offers the following road condition information and traveling advice:
• Driving:
All local Interstate 35 interchanges are open. Motorists are encouraged to utilize suggested routes included on an attached map prior to and after the game.
Norman police will provide traffic assistance at all intersections along Lindsey Street from Interstate 35 to Chautauqua Avenue prior to and after the game. Postgame, officers will provide traffic assistance along routes heading east from the stadium to Classen Boulevard.
Lindsey Street will be one-way for eastbound traffic pregame and for westbound traffic postgame between Chautauqua Avenue to Interstate 35 to improve traffic flow from the stadium. Brooks Street will be one-way for eastbound traffic postgame from Jenkins Avenue to Classen Boulevard.
Make safety a priority. Buckle up all passengers and refrain from consuming alcoholic beverages, then driving.
• Parking:
Areas immediately around the university and Campus Corner are barricaded in several locations, preventing or restricting all vehicle traffic. Asp Avenue and Buchanan Avenue from White Street to Boyd Street will be closed to all vehicle traffic prior to and during each home game. Parking adjacent to the stadium is by permit only.
Although most fines for parking violations are relatively inexpensive, a towed vehicle can prove expensive when wrecker fees are included. Violations that can result in towing include: parking along yellow curbs and inside fire lanes; blocking a fire hydrant, driveway, street, or alley; illegal use of handicapped parking; and illegally parking on private property.
If you park on private property, use locations that have proven trustworthy. Police occasionally receive reports of individuals collecting money for parking on private property they do not own or lease. When the rightful owner or lessee find the unwanted vehicles parked in their yard or lot, they call for the cars to be towed.
Do not block sidewalks. Doing so diverts pedestrians into the street.
The Norman Police Department encourages patrons to plan travel routes ahead of time, arrive early, park legally and enjoy their time in Norman.