OEC helps meet schools' needs

As many area schools return to in-person schooling, the Oklahoma Electric Cooperative asked school leaders what challenges they faced and how the organization could help.
Several schools responded that the greatest need was internet service, a need that OEC Fiber met.
"On the virtual side of things, you all have been awesome in getting OEC Fiber in. By the way, I have it now and I will never go back," Little Axe Public Schools Superintendent Jay Thomas said. "Our main concern is getting all our families affordable internet access."
Many schools reported a need for masks and hand sanitizer. OEC delivered 25,225 face masks and 336 gallons of hand sanitizer to distribute to nine area schools, including Noble, Minco, Dibble, Lexington, Little Axe, Washington, Tuttle, Amber-Pocasset and Verden.
"We purchased enough PPE for our students and staff to get us started. With the great unknowns being how many will need to use ours, how much will we need to provide, how long will this situation last, it is very difficult to answer with any certainty," Noble Public Schools Superintendent Frank Solomon said. "We are truly in an unknown time and doing everything we can."
