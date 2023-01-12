Applications are availbe for the Hester Sickles Memorial Scholarship.
The Oklahoma Home and Community Education group of Cleveland County is sponsoring $1,500 scholarship awards to Cleveland County high school seniors who reside or attend school in the county. Students attending home-based schools are eligible to apply.
Scholarship awards are for students planning to attend technical institutes, vocational-technical institutes, trade schools, junior colleges or universities in the Oklahoma. Financial need will be a consideration for this award.
Applicants will need to include the following: copy of high school transcript, two letters of recommendation, ACT/SAT scores (if college bound), acceptance letter from a college, university or career tech and the completed scholarship application.
Applications are available at the Cleveland County Extension office. Completed application packets must be submitted by May 1 to the Cleveland County Extension Office, 601 E. Robinson in Norman.
For more information, call 321-4774.
