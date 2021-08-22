Cleveland County members of a volunteer-based community organization are in the middle of preparation for volunteering, as well as exhibiting, at the county fair next month.
Oklahoma Home and Community Education Inc. is a statewide nonprofit through the Oklahoma State University Extension with eight clubs local to Cleveland County, created with the purpose of developing skills, making connections and assisting and strengthening families in their communities.
According to the OHCE policy book, participants receive opportunities for self development and for improvement of community interest and life.
The groups meet monthly for educational programming with various focus and to develop relationships with those who share interests, such as baking, quilting, needlework, candle making and canning. All groups elect officers, a chair and have their own representation in respective county associations.
Martha Aughe has been a part of OHCE for 11 years. In that time, she has served as the president of Friendship Club, one of Cleveland County’s OHCE groups, and is the current vice president for the entire county’s program.
“A family friend found out I was moving to Noble and told me I needed to join the Friendship Club there,” Aughe said. “I’ve been a part of the group ever since and had a great time meeting with lots of wonderful ladies and learning how to quilt, can and all kinds of things. It’s just a great organization.”
At the Cleveland County Fair, which takes place from Sept. 9-12, OHCE group members will submit entries as exhibitors with a chance to win first-, second-, third- and fourth-place ribbons.
While Aughe will enter her breads into the fair competition, Carol Olsen, Friendship Club group secretary , hopes to place highly in the life story essay and lap quilt categories. Those who get first, second or third at the fair get to read their stories to the OHCE annual convention.
One of the ways clubs earn money to put toward community service projects is through earning ribbons.
“Last year, we got over $300 in prize money that goes into the community project fund. It can be competitive, but it’s a lot of fun,” Olsen said.
Community projects include ornament and holiday card making, birthday cakes and Christmas basket delivery for those in assisted living homes, among other efforts throughout the year. OHCE provided four $1,500 scholarships last year through group earnings.
The OHCE membership committee will have a table at the fair selling raffle tickets for prizes. The annual scholarships are partially funded through the raffle.
Through the assistance of OHCE Cleveland County clubs, exhibitor entries are organized, and the locally famous Indian Taco Kitchen is able to serve fair attendees and help them find what they are looking for.
Olsen said the Country Store at the county fair consists of donated items made at home from canning, sewing, quilting, jewelry and other categories sold at affordable prices. The funds generated from the store help pay for a bus tour that takes OHCE members around to sightsee at historical sites and museums around the state.
“The booth will be there right when you walk in the building with the OHCE displays with all the tables and club boards with pictures,” Olsen said. “The store is our way of sharing things homemade like jewelry, kitchen goods, pies and cakes that are turned in as entry items. A small slice is taken out to judge, and then the rest goes on to the country store to sell.”
During the last five years, Olsen has amassed quite the collection of quilts, including a T-shirt quilt made of her grandson’s old clothing, table runners with many shapes and an underground railroad quilt with code signs used to tell slaves how to navigate their way to northern states to freedom.
Whether through the county fair or other projects, Olsen said the main reason she joined OHCE is to be with those who also like to learn, teach others, help those in need and have fun doing it.
When in the banking workforce and taking care of her family, Olsen said she didn’t have time to learn how to do things like canning and quilting, and OHCE seemed like the perfect opportunity to develop those skills.
“Then I saw the county fair and wanted to participate in winning prizes, and that little competitive spirit is there when you’re retired and you want something fun to do that is even more fun when you’re rewarded for it,” Olsen said.