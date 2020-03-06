OKLAHOMA CITY — A nonprofit in Norman that helps veterans and surviving spouses with various benefit claims will be this year’s charity recipient of money raised by the 103rd anniversary Oklahoma City International Auto Show.
The Dale K. Graham Veterans Foundation was selected to receive proceeds from the OKC Auto Show. The donation will come from revenues generated from the Mini Golf Course. The 103rd anniversary of the Oklahoma City International Auto Show is being held March 6-8 at Oklahoma State Fair Park in the Bennett Event Center.
Serving veterans and their families for over three decades, the Dale K. Graham Veterans Foundation has helped more than 30,000 from all 50 states and all 77 Oklahoma counties. With a 96% success rate in getting veterans the benefits they have earned, the foundation is available to file claims on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
The OKC Auto Show is one of the largest consumer shows in Oklahoma and will feature hundreds of 2020 new cars and trucks from 23 automobile brands, as well as a variety of activities for adults and kids of all ages. In addition to the 18-Hole Mini-Golf Course Experience with proceeds benefiting the Dale K. Graham Veterans Foundation, the 103rd anniversary event will include a military vehicle exhibit featuring vehicles from the 45th Infantry Museum and private collectors; a Route 66 exhibit and drive-in movie; an historic automobile exhibit with 10 rare 100-year-old autos provided by the Sooner Region Horseless Carriage Club of America; custom vehicle exhibit; exotic car exhibit; the opportunity to test drive cars and trucks from Toyota and Chevrolet; the “Coffee and Cars” event; and a VIP preview event prior to the show’s opening.
The show is also giving away free gas for one year with partner 7-Eleven.
Those interested in purchasing tickets are encouraged to go to www.okcautoshow.org for additional information. E-tickets are also available on the Oklahoma City Auto Show website. Buy one get one free coupons are available at your neighborhood 7-Eleven stores and Solid Rock Basketball.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.