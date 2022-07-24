Effective Monday through Aug. 31, Oklahoma City Zoo hours will be 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily, with the last entry at 2, due to recent record-breaking high temperatures.
According to the zoo, many animals are more active in the morning. Zoo amenities including mist machines and fans, plus climate control, indoor areas at Great EscApe, Cat Forest, Oklahoma Trails, the Joan Kirkpatrick Animal Hospital. The zoo’s two restaurants, The Canopy and Lotus Pavilion, provide opportunities for guests to cool down, as well.
The zoo also has water play features in the Children’s Zoo and at Sanctuary Asia. Guests can bring their own drinks and refillable, reusable water bottles into the park and are encouraged to hydrate while exploring the zoo. The zoo’s adjusted schedule will not impact the animals’ daily care and welfare.
For all guests wanting to explore the splash pads, misters and indoor attractions, the zoo is offering free general admission for all guests from noon to 2 p.m. on weekdays from Aug. 1-19.
Currently, the zoo is hosting BRICKLIVE Animal Paradise, sponsored by Devon Energy, which features over 45 life-sized animal statues made with almost two million toy bricks on display in the butterfly garden area through Oct. 30 during regular zoo hours.
Residents may purchase advance tickets for general admission and BRICKLIVE at okczoo.org/tickets. General admission is $12 for adults and $9 for children ages 3-11 and seniors ages 65 and over. Children ages 2 and under are admitted free.
The zoo is at the crossroads of Interstates 44 and 35. The zoo is on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Linktree and TikTok. For more information, call 424-3344 or visit okczoo.org.