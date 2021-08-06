The Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden and Pepsi announced the winners of this year’s Pepsi Vending Machine Art contest.
This spring, Oklahoma students in kindergarten through grades 12 were invited to enter the annual art contest and share creative ideas about recycling.
The contest was started in 2004 and continues to provide Oklahoma students a unique experience to raise awareness for environmental concerns and conservation.
Using this year’s contest theme, “Wild About Recycling,” students shared ideas about recycling for the chance to have their designs featured on a Pepsi vending machine for an entire year at the OKC Zoo and win additional prizes from OKC outlets and the zoo. Contest designs were judged on creativity, originality, meeting art specifications and theme relevance. A total of 752 entries were submitted from students representing 31 Oklahoma cities and towns.
The zoo is dedicated to the preservation of wildlife through conservation partnerships, education, awareness, research and in-park initiatives, such as recycling. The winners are:
• Grand Prize (K-5): Andrew Lim, fifth grade, Edmond, Deer Creek Fourth and Fifth Center
• Grand Prize (6-12): Thomas Buchanan, 11th grade, Newalla, Harrah High School
• Second Prize (K-5): John Paul M. Zenone, Kindergarten, Luther, homeschool
• Second Prize (6-12): Tegan Watson, 11th grade, Fletcher, Elgin High School, Ruth Crittendon’s class
• Zoo Director’s Top Honor Roll awards:
Honor Roll recipients will receive a certificate and their designs will be on display at the zoo.
— AZA Choice: Jaylee Soukup, 12th grade, Ardmore, Plainview High School, Greg Dudley’s class
— Can Do Attitude: Ashlynn Chia, seventh grade, Norman, Whittier Middle School, Cynthia Charboneau’s class
— Conservation Champion: Amelia Lim, fourth grade, Edmond, Deer Creek Fourth and Fifth Center
— Habitat Hero: Kenah Downing, eighth grade, Piedmont, Middle School of Piedmont, Melody Carney’s class
— H2O Honor: Mekko Frejo-Bobo, fifth grade, Moore, Red Oak Elementary School, Claire Henthorn-Pate’s class
— Nature Navigator: Claire Cobble, third grade, Moore, Wayland Bonds Elementary School, Ms. Hugh’s class
— Green Dream: Sarah Shawver, eighth grade, Weatherford, homeschool
— Rally for Recycling: Elizabeth Tham, sixth grade, Edmond, Heartland Middle School, Sara Larsen’s class
— Sustainability Superstar: Brock Bailey, 12th grade, Collinsville, homeschool
— Wildlife Protector: Fabian Ramirez Esparza, 12th grade, Guthrie, Guthrie High School, Lindsey Baker’s class
Contest winners will be recognized in an award presentation later this month.