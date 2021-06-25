The Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden is celebrating the births of three Eastern massasauga rattlesnake snakelets, a federally protected species, and four threatened black tree monitor hatchlings.
This is the zoo’s first-ever successful breeding of Eastern massasauga rattlesnakes and birth of black tree monitors in several years. The zoo participates in the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Species Survival Plan® Programs for both the Eastern Massasauga Rattlesnake and Black Tree Monitor.
SSP programs are collaborative science-based management programs developed by the AZA to oversee breeding and sustainability of select animal species within AZA-member zoos and aquariums. Several of the programs also enhance conservation efforts of these species in the wild.
The Eastern massasauga rattlesnake population has continued to decline for more than three decades and is listed as a “threatened” species by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and is federally protected under the Endangered Species Act. These small venomous rattlesnakes are found in the Great Lakes region of the United States and Canada. Most reptile species lay eggs but the Eastern massasauga rattlesnake give birth to live young called snakelets or neonates. The Eastern massasauga rattlesnake is threatened by habitat loss. Guests can see the zoo’s two adult Eastern massasauga rattlesnakes in its Herpetarium building.
Black tree monitors are found exclusively on Aru island off the west coast of New Guinea.
This species gets its name from its solid black scales that cover the entire body, which helps them conceal themselves from predator species. At birth, hatchlings have green spots or bands that fade as they get older. This three-foot species has a prehensile tail, which can be twice the length of their body, that allows them to grip branches.
The zoo has two adult black tree monitors that reside in the Herpetarium building. Population of black tree monitors in its native habitat is declining rapidly due to the reduction of its natural habitat from deforestation. Black tree monitors also are popular in the world pet trade, with most specimens being captured from the wild.
The zoo is home to 115 species of reptiles. The new Eastern massasauga rattlesnake snakelets and black tree monitor hatchlings are currently off public view, but the zoo will share regular updates about its newest Herpetarium residents on social media.
The zoo is currently in its summer hours and open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily with the last entry no later than 4 p.m.
