The Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden announced that Trevor Leonard has joined the zoo as its chief operating officer.
Leonard joined the OKC Zoo’s team in November and will oversee all components of several departments, including Buildings and Gardens, Conservation, Education and Science, Facilities, Guest Services and Risk Management.
Leonard will lead these teams with the goal of elevating the guest experience for more than one million annual visitors.
He also will manage day-to-day relationships with the zoo’s merchandise and concession operators, SSA Group and Lancer Hospitality.
Leonard brings over 30 years of experience and expertise in hospitality and attractions management to the zoo.
Previously, he served as park president for Six Flags Frontier City and Hurricane Harbor in Oklahoma City.
Leonard will be instrumental in developing future major projects and drive the implementation of experiences that further connect visitors to care for wildlife and wild places.
With the opening of Expedition Africa in June, Leonard and his teams will strive to provide superior services and amenities, unique attractions and engaging education programs highlighting this largest expansion in the zoo’s history.
“Trevor joins our team at an exciting time, and we are fortunate to have him,” said Dwight Lawson, OKC Zoo’s executive director and CEO. “I’m confident in his abilities to move the zoo forward.”
Hailing from Delaware, Ohio, Leonard graduated from Ohio State University with a Bachelor of Science in hospitality management.
He is a member of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, the Greater Oklahoma City Chamber and Edmond Area Chamber of Commerce.
Leonard and his wife, Karen, reside in Oklahoma City, along with their three adult children, Connor, Madi and Kaity.
