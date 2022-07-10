The Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden is celebrating the birth of critically endangered Sumatran tiger twins.
Lola, the OKC Zoo’s 11-year-old female Sumatran tiger, gave birth to two cubs July 2 at the Cat Forest habitat. The first cub was born at about 4:31 p.m. and the second soon after at 4:49 p.m.
According to the carnivore care team, Lola and her cubs are doing well and spending time together behind-the-scenes to bond. Caretakers will continue to monitor Lola and her offspring by video and conducting limited visual checks and observed the cubs nursing within hours of their birth.
In a few weeks, the veterinary care team will conduct physical exams on each of the cubs to obtain their weights and measurements, as well as determine their gender.
Lola and her cubs will remain off public view at Cat Forest until the cubs are old enough to receive their first round of vaccinations and safely navigate their outdoor habitat. The zoo will share updates on Lola and her twins on its social channels: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.
The successful birth of these twins makes this Lola’s second litter of cubs with mate Kami, 14. The breeding pair welcomed male triplets in July 2017.
Lola and her three siblings who were born at the zoo July 9, 2011, were the first litter of Sumatran tigers to be born at the zoo. In 2017, on her birthdate, Lola gave birth to her first litter, male triplets — Eko, Gusti and Ramah.
Days after giving birth to her cubs, Lola became a foster mother to a female Amur tiger cub, Zoya. Zoya, now 4, was born at the Philadelphia Zoo, and her mother did not have the maternal instincts to care for her, so Zoya was cross-fostered with Lola’s triplets.
This was the first documented case of cross-fostering tigers of a different subspecies among Association of Zoos and Aquariums zoos.
Zoya relocated to the Roosevelt Park Zoo in Minot, North Dakota, and gave birth to three cubs, her first litter, in March. Eko and Gusti relocated to other AZA zoos per recommendations from the SSP for Sumatran tigers, and Ramah resides at OKC Zoo’s Cat Forest habitat.
Sumatran tigers are critically endangered, with only an estimated 500 individuals living in the forests of Indonesia.
The zoo is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, with the last entry no later than 4 at the crossroads of Interstates 44 and 35. Regular admission is $12 for adults and $9 for children ages 3-11 and seniors ages 65 and over. Children ages 2 and under are admitted free.
For more information, call 424-3344 or visit okczoo.org.