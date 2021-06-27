The Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden invites residents to attend Breakfast with the Animals presented by Nutella®, the newest event series set Saturday mornings in July and August.
The events will offer an all-you-can-eat buffet in the zoo’s Sea Lion Stadium, which is home to California sea lions and harbor seals. Participants can see these marine mammals up close and learn more about them from the zoo’s animal experts and attend the morning sea lion presentation.
The Saturday morning meals feature assorted pastries filled with Nutella, fruit and pancake kabobs with Nutella, breakfast meats, biscuits and sausage gravy, a made-to-order pancake station, and an egg and omelet station. Breakfast service is from 8:30 to 9:45 a.m. each Saturday and concludes after the 10 a.m. sea lion presentation.
Date options for breakfast include July 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31 and Aug. 7, 14, 21 and 28.
General event admission is $50 for adults (ages 12 and up) and $45 for children ages 3-11, children ages 22 and under get in free.
General zoo admission must be purchased separately for $12 for adults (ages 12-64) and $9 for children ages 3-11 and seniors ages 65 and older. ZOOfriends member tickets are $40 for adults (ages 12 and up) and $35 for children ages 3-11. Tickets are available online and can be purchased at okczoo.org.
Tickets are limited to allow for social distancing during breakfast events. Events will be hosted rain or shine, and tickets are non-refundable and non-transferable. Social distancing will be maintained at tables and presentation. Masks are encouraged in places where social distancing is difficult, such as check-in and buffet lines. Buffet will be served by staff wearing masks and gloves.
The zoo is currently in its summer hours and open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, with the last entry no later than 4 p.m. Purchase advance tickets at okczoo.org/tickets to avoid the entry lines.
Starting at $45, memberships can be purchased at ZOOfriends.org and provide access to the zoo for an entire year, plus additional benefits and discounts. To learn more, call 424-3344 or visit okczoo.org.
