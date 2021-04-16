The Oklahoma Zoological Society (ZOOfriends) will host the 34th annual Ostrich Egg Breakfast from 8 to 11:30 a.m. May 8 at the Oklahoma City Zoo.
Guests can enjoy a morning full of breakfast foods at the Oklahoma City Zoo. Ostrich Egg Breakfast guests are expected to arrive between two event sessions, limited to 1,500 people per session, hosted from 8 to 9:30 and 10 to 11:30 a.m. in the the zoo’s Devon Picnic Grounds.
It will include all-you-can-eat pancakes, sausage, scrambled hens’ eggs, egg strata and waffles. The breakfast will be served by OZS board members and volunteers, plus chefs from Lancer Hospitality. It's a fundraising event in support of the zoo.
Due to limited capacity, reservations must be made to ensure social distancing measures are supported by guidelines set forth by the CDC and local government. Masks will be required while indoors and while waiting in serving lines.
Event tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at zoofriends.org/events, by calling 425-0618 or in-person at the ZOOfriends membership office in the zoo’s entry plaza during regular park hours.
The cost for ZOOfriends members is $20 for adults and $15 for children; the cost for non-members is $25 for adults and $20 for children. Children under age 3 are admitted free.
The ticket price includes zoo admission and breakfast. Guests will be admitted every 15 minutes to ensure social distancing in the park. Attendees will not be permitted into the zoo prior to scheduled reservations.
Limited-edition Ostrich Egg Breakfast T-shirts are available for $17 for adult sizes and $15 for youth sizes, available at zoofriends.org/events or in the ZOOfriends membership office in the zoo’s entry plaza during park hours. T-shirts will not be available for pickup until May 8.
The zoo is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Advance tickets are required for all guests and ZOOfriends members and can be purchased at okczoo.org/tickets. Zoo tickets are limited each day to ensure safe social distancing among guests.
Regular admission is $12 for adults and $9 for children ages 3-11 and seniors ages 65 and over. Children ages 2 and under are admitted free.
Zoo memberships can be purchased at ZOOfriends.org or any place admission is sold in the entry plaza during regular hours.
For more information, call 424-3344 or visit okczoo.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.