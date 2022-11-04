The Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden is celebrating Military Appreciation Month by offering all active duty, retired and veteran members of the military, National Guard and Reserves free general admission in November.
Additionally, up to four immediate family members of qualifying individuals will receive 50% off general admission on date of visit.
Military members must show valid military ID at the zoo’s ticket window upon arrival to receive complimentary admission for themselves and discounts for up to four accompanying guests.
Advance reservations are not required.
This month at the zoo also provides military members with additional offers, including 10% off purchases at the zoo’s Safari Gift Shop and $10 off all available Wild Encounter behind-the-scenes experiences while visiting.
Wild Encounter experiences offer participants the opportunity to connect with Asian elephants, bison, Galapagos tortoises and Indian rhinos.
Military members also can save $10 off any ZOOfriends membership level. The military member must be named on the membership. Valid military IDs must be presented to receive special offers.
The zoo offers a daily 50% discount on general admission to all veterans, active duty, active reserves and retirees of the military (with valid military ID) throughout the year.
This discount does not apply to children or dependents of veterans, active duty, active reserves or retirees of the military.
Reservations are open for the zoo's Safari Lights, occurring nightly Nov. 12 through Jan. 1, with drive-thru and walk-thru experiences from 5:30 to 11 p.m., with the last check-in at 10.
Safari Nights will be open on holiday nights including Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve. Online reservations are required and can be made at okczoo.org/safari-lights.
Drive-up purchases will not be accepted. Tickets are limited. Admission for the drive-thru experience is $65 a vehicle and includes up to four walk-thru admission tickets. Admission for the walk-thru only is $15 per guest ages 3 and older.
The Oklahoma City Zoo is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, with the last entry at 4 p.m. The zoo will be closed to the public during the daytime on Thanksgiving, Christmas and Tuesdays and Wednesdays between Dec. 6 and Feb. 8.
Residents can buy tickets at okczoo.org/tickets and avoid entry lines. Regular daytime admission is $12 for adults and $9 for children ages 3-11 and seniors ages 65 and over. Children ages 2 and under are admitted free.
For more information, call 424-3344 or visit okczoo.org.
