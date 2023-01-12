The Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden veterinary technician Elizabeth (Liz) McCrae was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award at the annual Association of Zoo Veterinary Technicians (AZVT) conference.
McCrae joined the zoo team in 2009 and has been a resident veterinary technician for 13 years.
In 2015, she earned specialty credentialing as a Veterinary Technician Specialist in Zoo Medicine, or VTS Zoo, with the Academy of Veterinary Zoological Medicine Technicians through the National Association of Veterinary Technicians in America’s Committee on Veterinary Technician Specialties (NAVTA CVTS). McCrae is one of only a dozen zoo professionals in the world to have completed the requirements to hold this rare distinction.
An active member of AZVT since 2006, McCrae currently serves as secretary on the AZVT executive board and has been instrumental in promoting the organization’s mission and growing their membership to over 700 individuals worldwide.
She was recently named a member of the North American Elephant Endotheliotropic Herpes Virus (EEHV) Advisory Group where she provides valuable input on the disease from a technician’s perspective and manages an EEHV resource database to assist with other organizations dealing with EEHV cases in their elephants.
“Even though this is a lifetime achievement award, Liz is by no means done making an impact at the OKC Zoo,” said OKC Zoo’s Director of Veterinary Services, Dr. Jennifer D’Agostino. “In just 13 years, she has helped to elevate our veterinary program and care to the highest level, and it comes as no surprise to us here at the Zoo that Liz is being recognized for all her hard work and dedication. We are infinitely grateful to Liz and are so proud of her for receiving such deserving recognition.”
McCrae enjoys varying aspects of her work and the opportunity to educate young minds about the animals she cares for at the Joan Kirkpatrick Animal Hospital.
Some of McCrae’s favorite animals to work with include Elok, the zoo’s male Sumatran orangutan, and female Indian rhinoceros, Niki.
McCrae received a bachelor’s degree in zoology from the Ohio State University, worked for the Columbus Zoo as a seasonal zoo keeper, earned an associates’ degree of veterinary technology from Tulsa (OK) Community College and worked for the Tulsa Zoo as a registered veterinary technician for three years.
