The Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden will host its second Sip and Stroll from 6 to 10 p.m. every Thursday beginning May 6 through June 24, presented by COOP Ale Works, 1800 Tequila and Kraken Rum.
Guests ages 21 and older are invited to explore an outdoor path that spans the majority of the OKC Zoo to discover animals from around the world and drinks along the way.
The zoo will host a PRIDE Sip and Stroll event June 24, with exclusive drinks and activities.
During this summer event series, guests can enjoy one of six watering holes with two new locations. Each watering hole features custom cocktails inspired by the world’s wildlife and wild places, including Zimbabwe, Guatemala and Belize.
Guests also can learn what the zoo is doing to protect and preserve the natural world through global conservation partnerships with the Wildlife Trafficking Alliance, Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund International and Turtle Survival Alliance.
Guests can choose from a menu of favorites available for purchase at the Lotus Pavilion and Best of Oklahoma.
While the majority of the zoo will be open for exploration, the giraffe loop and Oklahoma Trails will be closed for guests' safety.
Guests can purchase tickets for access to Flamingo Mingle, Stingray Bay and the Endangered Species Carousel.
Early bird tickets are available for ZOOfriends members through today. Tickets go on sale to the public starting Monday. Limited VIP admission is $40 per person and includes early entry to the event, a sea lion presentation, Stingray Bay and Explorikeet Adventure, plus access to Dino Safari.
General Sip and Stroll admission is $25 per person. Those who purchase early admission through April 26 with the code SIPANDSAVE will receive $2 off per person. For more information, visit okczoo.org/sipandstroll.
Event entry times are spaced every 15 minutes to allow for maximum social distancing. Attendance is limited to 1,200 guests per night. Once checked in, guests are free to stay throughout the duration of the event.
Attendees can pre-purchase a Drink Passport, good for one 5-ounce featured drink sample at all six water holes for an additional $30 per person. Additional beverages will be available for purchase, including domestic beer, wine, mixed drinks, soda and water.
Tickets are on sale and can be purchased at okczoo.org/sipandstroll. Sip and Stroll tickets are non-refundable and non-transferable, and the event will be hosted rain or shine.
Regular zoo admission is $12 for adults and $9 for children ages 3 to 11 and seniors ages 65 and over. Children ages 2 and under are admitted free.
Zoo fans can support the OKC Zoo by becoming Oklahoma Zoological Society members at ZOOfriends.org. For more information, call 424-3344 or visit okczoo.org.
