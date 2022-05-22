It could have been set on Krypton, Superman’s home planet. From Oklahoma City’s Broadway facing east, it looks forbidding. Shiny with odd angles, it looks like no other building in Oklahoma.
It’s the Oklahoma Contemporary Arts Center, living up to its name inside and out.
Even the long, concrete walk to the building’s east entrance has interesting elements. Incised in the surface is a quote from John F. Kennedy, “I look forward to an America, which will reward achievement in the arts as we reward achievement in business or statecraft.
“I look forward to an America which will steadily raise the standards of artistic accomplishment and which will steadily enlarge cultural opportunities for all of our citizens, and I look forward to an America which commands respect throughout the world not only for its strength but for its civilization, as well.”
On the north side of the walk is a wire rope and concrete installation by Maren Hassinger, “Paradise Regained.”
The piece features rows of tall, sinuous, wire stems looking like reeds or grasses blowing in the wind. Hassinger strives to cause awareness to the connection between people and nature.
Take time to let this piece soak in and hear her words, as she was quoted saying, “Nature and politics and populations are connected.”
The building is itself a piece of art, created by architect Rand Elliott. The façade is made of semi-reflective aluminum, mostly recycled, which mirrors the changing light and sky conditions.
It, along with a nearby studio for larger projects, not only hosts art exhibits but offers a wide variety of classes, camps and rental areas.
Inside, the lobby is spacious with an area which will eventually be a small café or coffee bar, a tiny, but worth a visit, gift shop, and halls to classrooms and the Creative Lounge, a space for small gatherings and a library of art books.
Also in the lobby, don’t miss the vending machine, which, instead of cigarettes, dispenses small works of art for a minimal price.
An interesting feature of the lobby is a statement of recognition and gratitude to the Native Americans who originally inhabited this land.
The main gallery space is on the second floor. The current exhibition, John Newsom’s Nature’s Course, features 31 large, colorful paintings both realistic and fanciful. Leopards lounge in lurid landscapes and giant insects and flowers are depicted in florid colors.
Here’s where I confess my ignorance. I’m a fan of realistic art. Symbolism and deeper meaning escape me. I loved these paintings for the color and subjects. Explanatory graphics provided insights I would have missed on my own.
While Newsom is a New York artist, he was born in Kansas and grew up in Enid, Oklahoma. I can imagine the wide sky, vast prairies and native wildlife of this region played a major part in his interest in nature. Nothing reflects this more than the newest piece in the collection, Nature’s Course.
This monumental painting features bison stampeding straight out of the canvas, hooves pounding through a sea of sunflowers. Overhead the sky is full of eagles. From the reverence for these animals by the Native Americans to their adoption as national symbols, nothing could be more American.
Interestingly enough, it was the French artist Edouard Manet, whose painting of race horses charging headlong toward the viewer (The Races at Longchamp, 1866) provided a prompt for this painting.
Once you’ve enjoyed the artwork, step into the learning gallery, a space meant to supplement the major exhibition. Special features currently include a kiosk examining the connection between music and art. Three examples of John Newsom’s artworks are matched with play lists of music which the pictures invoked. A large display with opening panels allows guests to switch parts of two of Newsom’s paintings — producing interesting variations.
On another wall, a gallery of pictures of Newsom at various ages and stages correlates with a display of artwork showing the variety of his artistic development beginning with one of his first childish attempts. A creation station allows visitors to create their own pieces of artwork. Allow plenty of time for exploring these options.
The Newsom retrospective will be on exhibit until August 15.
Another exhibition, Off the Wall, which runs until June 2, features large scale installations by three Oklahoma artists.
Sarah Ahmad’s work, Jaali: “Only from the heart can you touch the sky.” (Rumi) is made up of panels and pieces with motifs referencing her Pakistani background.
A statement from the museum describing the work says, “This ‘remixing’ brings history and identity into the gallery, yet the language of abstraction ensures meaning remains elusive.” It certainly is elusive for me. That said, the work is beautiful with its lacy designs and fascinating shadows.
Romy Owens’ installation, a construction of polyester thread and nails, involves an intricate web of lines defining a shape within a shape. Again, I had to rely on a graphic with a possible explanation – a “Western interpretation of a mandala, a geometric configuration from Asian art that represents a spiritual journey.”
I love Owens large installation in Enid, Under Her Wing Was the Universe. This piece was harder for me to appreciate beyond admiring the persistence and precision it took to create it. It’s works like this that make Oklahoma Contemporary so worthwhile. The art is challenging and abstraction requires viewers to think for themselves.
The remaining four works by Marium Rana consist of large scrolls with paintings which tell stories in the style of 16th century Mughal Empire scroll art. Incorporating a plethora of media, the colorful works on paper are displayed draped making them look more like fabric.
The rest of the third floor is given over to performance spaces – a black box theater and a dance studio.
Admission to the museum is free, but call about timed admission. Free, guided tours are offered on Saturdays at 1 p.m. To reserve your spot, go to oklahomacontemporary.org. The website also lists upcoming exhibits and events.
Even if you’re not a fan of contemporary art — do visit the museum. As the old ad said, “Try it; you’ll like it.”