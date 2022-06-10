EDMOND — The 50th Convention of the Oklahoma District Lutheran Church–Missouri Synod (LCMS) will be hosted today and Saturday at the Hilton Garden Inn and Edmond Conference Center.
Guest speakers will include Rev. Matthew Harrison, Ph.D., LCMS president; Rev. Benjamin Ball, Ph.D., synod representative and central region vice president; and Rev. Michael Newman, president of the Texas District LCMS.
Church workers and delegates from LCMS congregations across the state will gather to conduct business, elect officers and share information, along with opportunities for worship, inspiration and fellowship.
The convention theme “Burning Hearts ... Open Lips ... Joyful Witness!” is based on Luke 24:31-36.
Rev. Barrie Henke, Oklahoma District president for 14 years, will preside over the convention.
Nominees for Oklahoma District president are Rev. Mark R. Muenchow, Messiah Lutheran Church in Oklahoma City; Rev. David R. Nehrenz, Trinity Lutheran Church in Norman; and Rev. Dr. Eugene W. Schneider III, St. John Lutheran Church in Lawton.
On the ballot for first vice president are Rev. Christopher D. Hall, Grace Lutheran Church in Tulsa; Rev. Mark R. Muenchow, Messiah Lutheran Church in Oklahoma City; and Rev. Dwayne J. Schroeder, Redeemer Lutheran Church in Enid.
The community is invited to attend the opening worship service, hosted by Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, at 7 p.m. today at the Edmond Conference Center.
The Oklahoma District of the LCMS is one of 35 districts of the Lutheran Church — Missouri Synod. Oklahoma became the 28th district of the LCMS in 1924. The LCMS has more than 6,000 congregations and two million members.
Conventions are hosted every three years by each of the districts. For more information, visit oklahomalutherans.org.