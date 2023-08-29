The 2023 season for the Oklahoma Senior Games will kickoff this Saturday, September 2nd, with a 3on3 Basketball tournament for Seniors age 50 and older will be held at the Santa Fe Family Life Center 6300 N Santa Fe, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Fourteen women’s teams from Oklahoma, Arkansas and Texas will be competing this year, and so far no men’s teams have entered the competition. Play will begin at 9:00 am, with check-in at 8:00 am, teams must be of all one gender, and there are separate tournaments for both men and women, with a limit of 10 players per team. Age divisions for all teams will be determined by the age of the youngest team member.
The rules and play in 3on3 Basketball are similar to regular 5on5 games except, teams must have a minimum of three players on the floor to start a game, teams may continue/finish with a minimum of two players on the floor. The game is played on half court by two teams of three players each, with a maximum of seven substitutes. The winner of the coin toss shall take first possession of the ball. Possession at the start of the second half shall be determined by the possession arrow. Ball possession changes hands after each basket unless a technical or personal foul is called.
While the Oklahoma Senior Games is a NSGA sanctioned senior games, this year, 2023 is NOT a qualifying year for the National Senior Games Championships but it is a good opportunity for teams and individual participants to get valuable experience in their sport and help them to be ready for the Oklahoma Senior 2024 and qualify for the 2025 National Senior Games.
For more information about the Oklahoma Senior Games, 3on3 Basketball and other sports and events go to: www.okseniorgames.com, https://www.facebook.com/SeniorGamesinOklahoma, or call 405-821-1500.
