OKLAHOMA CITY — With Father’s Day approaching, the Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline, a program of the Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust, is encouraging fathers to take a step toward reclaiming their health by quitting tobacco.
The helpline offers free services to assist Oklahomans on their quitting journey, including access to free text and email support.
Those who sign up for the Helpline’s All Access plan before June 30 will get eight weeks of patches, gum or lozenges and five Quit Coach calls for free — four times more than traditionally offered.
Tobacco remains a serious problem among Oklahoma men. More than 20% report being smokers and nearly 14% use smokeless tobacco. Male tobacco users are at higher risk of developing numerous health problems, including cancers, heart disease, lung diseases and diabetes.
Firefighter and father Shaun Pryor, of Edmond, was a smoker and smokeless tobacco user for many years. After suffering a heart attack in his early 30s, he began his journey to a tobacco-free life, thanks to his son’s urging. With the help of free services provided by OTH, Pryor was able to successfully quit.
Paola Klein, OTH coordinator, said the customizable resources provided by the Helpline are designed to give users the best possible chance to quit successfully. This helps give Oklahoma fathers more time with their families.
Father’s Day is also a time to talk with family about the impact of tobacco use on loved ones. Studies have shown that children with parents who smoke are twice as likely to become smokers themselves.
For Oklahoma teens struggling with tobacco use, My Life My Quit, a program of the Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust, is providing resources to assist in the process of quitting.
The free program offers live text support, web chat and phone coaching for teens ages 13-17 who struggle with tobacco use.
To sign up for services, teens can simply text “Start My Quit” to 36072 or visit MyLifeMyQuit.com. This Father’s Day, choose a healthier life for yourself and your family by quitting tobacco.
Call 1-800-QUIT NOW (800-784-8669) or visit OKhelpline.com to explore the free services and resources available to Oklahomans.