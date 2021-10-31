Two one-act operas with comedic entertainment are scheduled for the stage Nov. 11-14 by the School of Music and University Theatre at the University of Oklahoma.
University Theatre will present “Coffee Cantata,” featuring music by Johann Sebastian Bach, and “La Serva Padrona,” with music by Giovanni Battista Pergolesi, to Oklahoma audiences beginning at 8 p.m. Nov. 11, with additional performances at 8 p.m. Nov. 12 and 13 and 3 p.m. Nov. 14. All performances will be in the Weitzenhoffer Theatre, 563 Elm Ave., on the OU Norman campus. The production is suitable for all audiences. At-home viewing will be available with video-on-demand.
Harold Mortimer serves as stage director of production, and Jonathan Shames is artistic director and maestro. “Coffee Cantata” is sung in English, and “La Serva Padrona” is sung in Italian with English supertitles.
“I am excited to be making my opera directing debut with the OU School of Music production after 30 years of directing musicals,” Mortimer said. “The first 10 years of my creative career were with opera performances and classical music, and it has been a great pleasure to return to my ‘roots.’ OU’s voice majors, both undergraduate and graduate, have been a great pleasure with whom to work, and Maestro Shames’ talent and support have been unparalleled.”
Mortimer said the settings for the operas is “present day”in the upper east side of Manhattan.
“Each opera has the potential for insult, as there are themes that border along with the important issues of how men treat women via the #MeToo movement. That being said, it has been my goal to highlight the strength and intelligence of each young woman whilst making sure that the men in each are buffoons and clueless as to what is going on ... mocking the patriarchy as much as possible. ... These are comedies after all,” he said.
Bach’s “Coffee Cantata” is about a father trying desperately to not lose his daughter.
Pergolesi’s “La Serva Padrona” puts young Serpina, servant of the manor, fully in charge from the moment she enters the room. She knows what she wants, and there will be no discussion nor compromise.
The cast for the production includes School of Music students Ashley Carr, Emily Dierks, Allen Percy Galeana, Hannah Hall, Yu He, Iain Nix, Jose Olivares, Matthew McKinnon, Matthew Reynolds and Madeline Roberson.
The design staff consists of Ethan Morgan, scenic designer; Karina Sanchez and Kathryn Williams, costume designers; Ian Evans, lighting designer; and Richard L. Sprecker, sound designer.
The production staff includes Elizabeth Avery and Lorne Richstone, vocal coaches; Courtney A. Smith, stage manager; Ashley Hungerford, technical director; Jonathan Shames, artistic director; Kasey Allee-Foreman, associate producer; and Mary Margaret Holt, producer.
In-person advance purchase tickets are $24 for adults; $19 for senior adults, OU employee and military; and $12 for students. Price includes tax and processing fees. Tickets at the door are $30 for adults and $15 for students.
Tickets may be purchased at theatre.ou.edu, by calling 325-4101 or visiting the OU Fine Arts Box Office in Catlett Music Center, 500 W. Boyd St. For accommodations, call the box office at 325-4101.