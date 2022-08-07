Oklahoma State University graduate student Aspen Lenning attended the inaugural Western Governors’ Leadership Institute from July 24-26 in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho.
The program was developed by the Western Governors’ Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the Western Governors’ Association, to recognize the effective exercise of leadership by young adults across the West.
Lenning is pursuing a master’s degree in natural resource and ecology management and was one of 21 state delegates chosen for the inaugural class.
The institute featured a leadership development forum with Govs. Doug Ducey (Arizona), Jared Polis (Colorado), David Ige (Hawaii) and Doug Burgum (North Dakota) and former governors Dennis Daugaard (South Dakota), Carl Gutierrez (Guam), Roy Romer (Colorado), and Steve Bullock (Montana).
“There’s no other conference in the U.S. where you can you run into governors of multiple states, cabinet members and a wide variety of people in their dream job, other than at the WGF Leadership Institute and WGA meeting,” Lenning said.
“I truly believe that in 25 years from now, we will be talking about the hundreds of Western Governors’ Leadership Institute alumni who will be leaders in the region,” said Ige, the newly elected vice chair of the Western Governors’ Foundation.
Lenning also attended WGA’s annual meeting, which featured conversations between Western governors, four Cabinet secretaries and a host of regional experts about wildfire, drought, health care, cybersecurity and supply chains.
To learn more, visit westgov.org/foundation.
