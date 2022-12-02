OKLAHOMA CITY — The University of Oklahoma Career Center has expanded its job and internship opportunities with a new tool that helps students locate jobs abroad.
OU’s partnership with Interstride simplifies the process for international and domestic students who are interested in working overseas.
This digital alliance focuses on international employment and allows students to look up individual companies’ sponsorship, visa application processes in different countries, practical advice for living abroad and organizational tools to help structure the job search.
“Interstride not only helps navigate the international search for career opportunities, but it also aids in securing jobs in the United States for our international student population,” said Debbie Boles, OU Career Center senior assistant director and career advisor for the government, law and international affairs career community.
With international travel and work restraints continuing to impact countries across the world, OU’s enterprise with Interstride keeps students well-informed of the evolving requirements.
“In navigating the job market, we have found that some companies do not sponsor or accept employment for international students. That goes for U.S. born searching for opportunities overseas or students born abroad seeking for employment in America,” said Robin Huston, OU Career Center director. “We recognized these challenges and sought out a solution.”
OU’s partnership includes the following resources:
• Career opportunities — Up-to-date job and internship postings from employers focusing on international students and an aggregation search for opportunities at H1-B sponsoring employers in the United States or at companies and organizations abroad.
Real-time career and immigration-related updates.
These include reports and trends in the workforce.
• Visa and immigration support — Resources to better understand the visa process and a tool to look up what companies and organizations have sponsored H1-B visas in the past.
Country-by-country guide for students considering work abroad.
• Webinars and workshops — Students can attend monthly workshops and live webinars.
The events are recorded and can be viewed after.
Immigration lawyers share insight during live events.
For career-related questions, email careercenter@ou.edu or visit edu/career for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.