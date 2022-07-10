OKLAHOMA CITY — The Fran and Earl Ziegler College of Nursing at the University of Oklahoma earned one of the few worldwide inaugural endorsements by the International Nursing Association of Clinical and Simulations Learning new Healthcare Simulations Standards Endorsement Pilot Program.
The INACSL Standards of Best Practice have guided the integration, use and advancement of simulation-based learning experiences used in academia, clinical practice and research since 2011.
The Healthcare Simulation Standard Endorsement Award was presented to OU Nursing Experiential Learning Center team members Julie Fomenko, Ph.D., MSN, RN, CHSE; Braydon J. Amidon, MSN, RN, CHSE; and Sarah White, NRP, CHSOS; at the INACSL’s annual conference in Milwaukee.
“The recognition of our nursing simulation program demonstrates our high standards for simulation education at the college, the expertise of our simulation faculty and staff across all five College of Nursing sites and our dedication to innovation and advancement of the science of nursing simulation,” said Fomenko, executive director of simulation and experiential learning at the OU College of Nursing. “As the only endorsed program in the state of Oklahoma and only one of nine worldwide, this endorsement recognizes the leadership in nursing simulation and will push our program into the future. It takes the dedication and commitment to excellence of faculty and staff to provide the best educational experiences for our students.”
INACSL’s Healthcare Simulation Standards of Best Practice are designed to advance the science of simulation, share best practices and provide evidence-based guidelines for the practice and development of a comprehensive standard of practice.
The endorsement recognizes the OU College of Nursing’s adherence to the INACSL core four standards: prebriefing, debriefing, facilitation and professional integrity. Adoption of Healthcare Simulation Standards demonstrates a commitment to quality and implementation of rigorous evidence-based practices in health care education to improve patient care.
“Standardized simulated learning experiences provide OU nursing students with the opportunity to practice the application of new knowledge and skills in a safe and supportive learning environment,” said Julie Hoff, dean of the OU College of Nursing. “OU Nursing is fortunate to have Dr. Fomenko’s leadership in advancing the integration of simulation best practices into the nursing curricula in a manner that helps students build competence and confidence as they prepare to be nurses.”
With a $2 million donation, the OU College of Nursing is building a state-of-the-art, 11,000-square- foot simulation and experiential learning center on the OU Health Sciences Center campus in Oklahoma City.
Scheduled to open in early 2023, the center will include specially designed clinic, hospital and home environments where students will interact with high-tech simulators, including virtual and augmented reality, to gain instrumental hands-on education in settings that mimic real-life situations.