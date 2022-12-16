Sunday evening marks the beginning of Hanukkah, the eight-day festival of lights, which is celebrated by members of the Jewish community in, and around Norman.
Many Jewish people in Cleveland County commune around Hillel, which serves as a hub for Jewish student life at the University of Oklahoma.
“The Hillel foundation exists for the Jewish students at the University of Oklahoma, and a supplementary function would be for the rest of the Jewish community surrounding it, faculty, staff, and townspeople,” said Leonard Rubin, an emeritus professor of mathematics at OU.
Kasi Shelton, executive director of Hillel, said that many folks from Norman participate in events in Oklahoma City.
“We don’t know exact numbers on the Jewish community in the state. It’s small, but it’s very strong,” Shelton said. “The Norman Jewish Community is, in some ways, separate from Oklahoma City, but there are many ways where we have crossover.”
Many members of the Jewish community, she said, came to Norman to take jobs or to study at the University of Oklahoma, and many have never left, like Rubin and wife Diane.
Nathanael Reese, a computer science and philosophy major at OU, serves as co-president of Hillel. He grew up away from other Jewish people, so when he moved to Norman, he felt like he had gained a family.
“I came here from a really small town, and we were the only Jewish family in that town, so my first Hanukkah year at OU, I had a whole community to celebrate it with, and they all became my family, so that’s what it means to me. It’s like a family experience,” Reese said.
Nicole Goral, co-president of Hillel, is a student in information systems and international business on an accelerated master’s track in information technology.
Goral said she is looking forward to two events in Oklahoma City this year, including the Chanukah Festival at Scissortail Park on Dec. 18 from 4:30 to 7 p.m. where members of the community are invited to enjoy kosher foods, an eight-piece brass band, a giant hanukiah lighting, and more.
“There is going to be a Hanukkah parade at Chabad in Oklahoma City, and a bunch of people come up in their cars and they strap huge hanukiahs on their cars and drive around in the parade,” she said.
Goral explained the difference between a menorah and a hanukiah.
“A menorah is just what you light normally throughout the year, but a hanukiah specifically signifies the eight days of Hanukkah, so it has the eight branches then the one in the middle is the shamash, which is the one that you use to light all the other candles,” she said.
Rubin described a menorah as any kind of candelabra, whereas, a hanukiah has nine arms, eight to recognize the eight nights of Hanukkah, and one for the shamash, which is raised – or sometimes lowered – to not be confused with the other candles.
Hanukkah recognizes a miracle that took place in the second century B.C. Rubin said that there was a group of Syrian Greeks that had invaded Israel and taken over Jerusalem, including the temple, which they defiled by bringing in livestock.
“They defiled it because they were trying to override the religion that existed there,” he said. “That was the temple. That was the symbolic center of the Jewish tradition.”
A group of Jews called the Maccabees revolted against the Syrian Greeks and took over the temple, and when they did, they found a cruse of oil which would last for one night, but miraculously, it lasted eight nights.
Traditionally, Jewish children receive gelt, which literally means money in Yiddish. Nowadays, they receive chocolate coins wrapped in gold-colored foil.
“They would tend to give the children a little bit of money every year,” Rubin said.
He said that because of the modernization of Christmas, some families have chosen to exchange gifts, one per night of Hanukkah.
Goral said that her family doesn’t exchange gifts for the holiday, but that many of her friends did.
“For us, it is frying the sufganiyot, or the jelly donuts, or the latkes, which are potato pancakes because oil is such an important thing for Hanukkah, that’s why it lasted eight days. That’s why we have all these fried foods, and that’s how we celebrate,” she said.
