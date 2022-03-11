It’s easy to overlook all the auxiliary work that goes into presenting a major art museum show. That’s intentional.
The fine art on display is the focus, not the pedestals, walls, room and lighting which serves as its environment. Designing and building those safe, protective and visually enhancing elements within the museum space is the largely unsung, but vital job of preparators.
Brad Stevens is the chief preparator and exhibition designer at the University of Oklahoma’s Fred Jones Jr. Museum of Art. He started employment as an assistant preparator there in 2008.
“I started work right out of grad school,” Stevens said. “I got my MFA in painting at OU.”
He was promoted to chief preparator in 2010 with exhibition designer added to his title in 2014. Several mentors have contributed to his success.
“I’ve been learning every little thing I can along the way,” Stevens said. “In the museum world there is a network of people you can reach out to in a preparators’ network that spans the globe.”
Questions are asked, friendships forged and work challenges shared. Every museum has a preparator department, but they tend to be the quiet part of the organization.
“I’ve used that network quite a bit, also past professors and people I’ve worked with for brainstorming on certain projects,” he said. “That’s helped me learn some of the tricks of the trade. There’s been professional development along the way as well, in the form of training conferences. One is coming up in May at the Crystal Bridges Museum in Arkansas.”
Additionally, Stevens takes advantage of the vast resources available across the entire university.
“Information technology, art school, architecture and engineering have answers for all kinds of things we do here,” he said. “It’s a special reserve university museums have.”
Stevens uses skills he’s acquired throughout life, including those from undergraduate school at Sam Houston State University.
“We learned several different things like welding and in a jewelry class with brazing brass, which has transferred over to the museum world when I’m building mounts,” he said.
Off campus in those days, Stevens worked at a frame shop and gallery for five years learning custom art framing, matt cutting and handling.
“I’ve picked up these skills and they’ve helped me do the job here more effectively,” he said. “The job changes continually with a need for working with different kinds of objects.”
Fourteen years of work have involved many memorable shows.
“In 2015 we did an exhibition with the Capitoline Museum in Rome,” Stevens said. “They were renovating a building and were able to send us 25 large Hall of Emperors Roman busts. I had seen them in 2003 when I was studying there, but never thought in a million years I’d see them again. Then to be the one responsible for installing them was earth shaking to me.”
Italians came to Norman overseeing the process, which was both nerve wracking and rewarding. The marble sculptures weighed between 250 and 1,500 pounds.
Stevens did not break any of them. The statues of long-dead emperors returned to Rome unscathed after their Okie excursion.
“Working with our permanent Weitzenhoffer collection here is also pretty amazing,” Stevens said. “Not many people get to handle art work at the level this museum has. Having that responsibility is pretty exciting.”
Stevens enjoys the fast pace of his job because shows come one right after another.
“Every day is something new working on design, building, matting and framing on constantly changing exhibitions,” he said. “It never gets stagnant. Putting exhibitions together is like putting puzzles together. When you put the pieces together then step back and look at what you’ve done, it’s rewarding.”
Designing shows is a creative outlet for Stevens, who also paints in his spare time. His MFA helped prepare him for the career he has today.
“Setting up exhibitions so that the art work flows on the wall takes cues from the work itself,” he said.
Problem solving in protecting and preserving the art work is a constant challenge in virtually every show.
“Art isn’t consistent in how it’s made, materials used and longevity of the works themselves,” Stevens said. “Thinking outside the box for best ways to protect the art work and keeping the patron audience safe as well always has to be part of the solution, that’s also part of the puzzle and creative outlet aspect of every installation we do here.”