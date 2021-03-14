An Oklahoma University sophomore is fundraising for a nonprofit organization that works to match patients fighting cancer with donors.
Every three minutes, someone is diagnosed with a blood cancer. In 2018, Natalie Brock’s father became a part of that statistic when he was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.
Be The Match helped her father find a stem cell donor for his transplant, and he is now in remission. Now Brock looks to give back to the organization that saved her father’s life.
“I started fundraising around my dad’s birthday, because I wanted to surprise him,” Brock said. “Then it kept getting more attention which was exciting, and it became something that my dad and I were able to do together, which was really cool.”
Brock said she has always enjoyed spending time with her dad, whether that’s going out for fishing and sushi, or just taking a walk.
Since her father’s diagnosis, she said there was an ever-present fear that she would lose her favorite fishing partner.
After Brock’s father could not attend her high school graduation, she said she wanted to do everything she could to make sure he would be able to see other milestones in her life, like walking her down the aisle and attending her eventual college graduation.
The father and daughter team divides their focus, with Brock focusing more on advocating for registration and swabbing, and her father focuses on donations.
With the help of the organization, Brock set up a webpage and a QR code that functions as a link to her fundraiser.
“It makes it easier for people to just scan that with their phones and it takes them to the page instead of trying to find the website,” Brock said. “I posted the code on my Instagram and Facebook so people could read about it and learn about donating or joining the swabbing registry.”
Brock said when people join the Be The Match registry, they provide DNA through a cheek swab, which is tested for certain markers that determine compatibility.
According to the organization’s website, if one is compatible with a patient, additional tests are completed to see which potential donor’s markers match up.
Brock said many people assume that being a donor means going through an invasive operation, however donating stem cells is done through blood donation.
“Everyone thinks it’s a really scary process, but it’s not,” Brock said. “Your blood gets taken over around a four hour period. Maybe it seems like a long time, but you just sit there while your blood is collected.”
Eventually Brock said her family intends to reach out to the stranger who stepped up to be a lifeline for her father.
“I would like to thank him for giving my dad a chance of life and giving him hope that he can make it and that this will hopefully cure him,” Brock said.
As of March 12, Team Scott Strong has raised $11,505 of their $20,000 goal, but Brock hopes this is only the beginning.
In 2021, Brock said she intends to continue to educate others on how to start their own Be The Match page, spread awareness about the swabbing registry and ultimately meet the $20,000 goal.
For more information on Be The Match, and to donate to Brock’s page, visit BeTheMatch.org/ScottStrong20
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.