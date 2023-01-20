TULSA — The University of Oklahoma, University of Tulsa, Oklahoma State University, and Tulsa Innovation Labs has announced the launch of Canopy HealthTech, a new multi-year initiative to accelerate the commercialization of virtual health innovations from Oklahoma universities.
The program will catalyze start-up growth and improve health care outcomes by supporting the development of critical virtual health technologies that address regional health care delivery gaps.
“Oklahoma innovators have developed technologies with the potential to positively impact human health via emerging virtual and hybrid in-person care models, but to reach their potential, these technologies need business, regulatory and marketing expertise,” said Shawna Khouri, director of the Virtual Health portfolio at Tulsa Innovation Lab and architect of Canopy HealthTech. “Canopy will surround clinical and technical faculty members with the necessary funding and business, regulatory and quality systems expertise critical to bridging these innovations from bench to business.”
A key feature of the program is the unique multi-university partnership, leveraging the strength of each institution to develop technologies that will expand healthcare access to traditionally underserved patient populations.
Canopy HealthTech is led by Executive Director Rachel Lane, Ph.D., RD and senior staff member of OU’s Price College of Business Tom Love Innovation Hub. Lane joins OU from BIO Alabama, where she served as CEO.
“Canopy will meaningfully impact health and economic outcomes in Oklahoma and beyond with funds and mentoring that support startup formation from Oklahoma ideas,” Lane said. “As these companies choose to stay and grow in Oklahoma — fortified by the supportive environment Tulsa Innovation Labs and the George Kaiser Family Foundation have built — the state will gain a critical mass of business and workforce that differentiates and distinguishes our industry with a competitive economic edge.”
Requests for proposals for funding through Canopy HealthTech are now open and must be submitted by 5 p.m. March 1.
To learn more about Canopy HealthTech, or the RFP process, visit canopyhealth.tech or contact info@canopyhealth.tech.
