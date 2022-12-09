Pathway Church will host a free Christmas concert with Dove Award-winning, Grammy-nominated artist Michael O’Brie at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 17 at the church. Doors will open at 6.
The event is free, but guests must pre-register at pathwaychurchok.com/michael-obrien.
Due to the smaller auditorium size, no children under age 7 will be allowed.
Children ages 6 months through fifith grades can attend free child care, but they must be pre-registered.
