Paul Christman, professor of musical theatre, has been named the Weitzenhoffer Family College of Fine Arts 2021 Irene and Julian J. Rothbaum Presidential Professor of Excellence in the Arts at the University of Oklahoma.
Christman has been a faculty member in the A. Max Weitzenhoffer School of Musical Theatre since 1999.
He graduated magna cum laude in 1991 from Arizona State University with a Master of Music in performance with an emphasis in music theater direction and was a member of Pi Kappa Lambda, aninternational music honor society.
Christman has been a music director, conductor and pianist for countless productions at OU, as well as nationally and internationally. He has served as the regional director for the Musical Theatre Educator Alliance.
As a recipient of funding for a Presidential Dream Course in 2007, he hosted New York City-based composers, librettists and lyricists.
These writers returned for nearly a decade to develop new musicals with OU musical theater students.
One of Christman’s former students wrote, “Professor Christman is not the type of professor whose work stops at end of the class, semester, or even graduation. His world revolves around the endless mentorship he gives to all his current and former students.
“For the last 15 years, I have had the opportunity to call professor Christman my mentor and role model. As a student, I felt inspired by the way Professor Christman infused his passion for musical theater with his talent for teaching.
“In the studio, his main objective was to create an educational space where my classmates and I could discover our own artistic voice and connect it to any material.
“He worked hard to identify what teaching strategies were most successful for each individual student, then gave us the space to experiment, to fail and to succeed.”
The Irene and Julian J. Rothbaum Presidential Professor of Excellence in the Arts award was established in 1995. Christman is the 27th recipient of the honor.