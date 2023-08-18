On a recent Sunday afternoon KGOU-FM’s DJ Jim “Hardluck” Johnson started his Weekend Blues show airing the new single “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around” by The Imaginaries (TI). As with many who follow the central Oklahoma music scene, Johnson knows that the duo comprised of married couple Maggie McClure and Shane Henry are standout talents here.
The folk-rock outfit who have been performing both solo and together since they were teenagers is presently on a roll. Writing and performing original music live, having their compositions placed in nationally-released motion pictures, partnering in a music gear company and collaborating with country music star Vince Gill on a new album are among their recent accomplishments.
“I really like the variety of things that I’m doing right now,” McClure said. “Being just an artist is really great and there’s a lot of pressure which comes along with that. I like being involved with the business side of things, too. Continuing to open new doors and give our music exposure however we can is exciting within all the various aspects of the entertainment industry.”
TI started 2023 by participating in the Folk Alliance International music conference in Kansas City, Missouri. They played a few private showcases at the event.
It’s an opportunity for artists to network with industry insiders, interview potential agents and managers and share knowledge with their peers.
“This was our first time going to Folk Alliance and we thought it was a great experience,” McClure said. “Well worth the investment in time. Everyone there was very accessible which was refreshing because sometimes you go to these conferences and can’t talk to anyone because they don’t want artists talking to industry people. But at Folk Alliance they seem to understand that everyone needs each other.”
For being as young as they both are, McClure and Henry share a wealth of experience. That history is embedded in who they are which in turn is reflected in their music. They’ve poured both time and energy into their art and craft. It’s a solid foundation they’ve built on that stems from a mutual love for music. The aforementioned single “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around” (Nicks-Petty) includes a TI music video directed by McClure’s brother Joseph McClure with on-set assistant Sarah Stubblefield. It was filmed in Oklahoma City and is posted at YouTube. The video is vivid illustration of TI’s talent and how their individual musical strengths complement each other.
“This year we’ve gone to Nashville three times for extended recording sessions, touring and songwriting,” McClure said. “We had a showcase at the National Association of Music Merchandisers in Los Angeles this year where we launched our guitar pedal company Westerlund Audio.”
Shane Henry founded the concern (westerlundaudio.com) with Matt Stansberry and Jim Robinson. Their first primary product is the Westerlund One, a made in the USA preamp, overdrive and boost device for electric guitars.
“We went to Muscle Shoals and started recording our next album that we anticipate will be released in 2024,” McClure said. “We recorded a Christmas song there as well. So far it’s been a really busy and great year.”
The new recording includes an appearance by Norman product and Oklahoma country music superstar Vince Gill.
“He’s one of the guest performers on the upcoming album,” McClure said. “It’s so exciting, Vince Gill plays a guitar solo on one of our new songs.”
TI recognizes that they’re part of an Oklahoma music tradition that’s been recognized, revered and utilized internationally for decades. They had a recent opportunity to steep in some of that history they’re now making.
“It means a lot to us as individual artists and as TI,” McClure said. “Oklahoma has its own sound because of special qualities. We got to tour The Church Studio when we were playing our show at the (Venue) Shrine in Tulsa and had such as incredible experience and hope to record there. We appreciate being a part of it and continue to bring light to all the Oklahoma artists who have come before us and are active right now.”
The Church Studio is where Oklahoma luminaries Leon Russell and JJ Cale recorded and established Shelter Records’ office circa 1972. It’s now a museum with tours open to the public. Russell was a prolific collaborator and late in life made an album titled “The Union” (2010) with longtime friend Elton John. McClure has also learned the value of writing songs with others.
“When I started out writing songs I felt they had to be extremely personal and I had to be the one to write them fully,” she said. “My first album is songs I wrote 100%. Once I became open to the concept of co-writing and had some great co-writing sessions it opened my eyes to the idea of collaborating. I realized it’s not about giving up anything, just about making the song so much better because there’s more brains and ideas focused on making it the best song it can be. I’ve learned to be less precious with my songs and be more open with co-writing and going back to make it better.”
That’s a mature perception and is also certainly reflective of McClure being married to her bandmate and business partner.
“We’ve been married since 2011,” McClure said. “I won’t say we have all the answers but we’re still together so we’ve got be doing something right.”
Undoubtedly, they’re not dragging each other’s hearts around.
TI have regional live performance dates scheduled for August 25, The Guitar Sanctuary (McKinney, TX) with John Waite, September 9, Maggie’s Music Box (Jenks) with Kyle Reid,
September 15, Goddard Center for Performing Arts (Ardmore),
September 20, Analog at Hutton Hotel (Nashville, TN),
September 30, Oklahoma Food Truck Championship (Chickasha) and October 29, The Blue Door (OKC) with Goldpine.
