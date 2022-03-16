Norman Animal Welfare Pets of the Week: Winnie and Wendy
Winnie and Wendy are highlighted this week!
This duo of cuteness is available for adoption at the Norman Animal Welfare Shelter.
They are Labrador Retriever mix, 10-week-old spayed puppies. Winnie and Wendy are black and white and weigh 14 lbs.
These pretty girls are in need of a furever home with plenty warm hugs and kisses. Winnie's pet ID is 22056, and Wendy's is 22055. Contact the shelter at 405-292-9736 or animal.welfare@normanok.gov to set up an appointment to meet these girls. Norman Animal Welfare is located at 3428 Jenkins Ave. in Norman.
Second Chance Pet of the Week: Abre
Affectionate and loves to "sit," Abre is a 1-year-old, medium size pal. He walks really swell on a leash, loves to cuddle, knows a couple basic commands and is crate trained and very housebroken.
Abre is friendly to strangers (including males and females) and great with kids. Abre is dog friendly and has enjoyed playing with others of all sizes. He very much wants to please his hoo-mans and would do awesome on a schedule. Abre isn't a huge fan of toys and doesn't appear to be a chewer. He is a great size and has the personality for apartment life too.
All of our adoptable pets are spayed or neutered, microchipped, given age appropriate vaccines and are current on their flea, tick and heartworm prevention. All dogs are heartworm negative and all cats are tested negative for FIV/FELV prior to hitting our adoption floor. Already have a dog? Bring 'em by for a meet and great with our adoption candidates. Our trained matchmakers love playdates and it's a great way to make sure everyone gets along at home too.
Stop by our facility from noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday to Sunday to meet any of our adoptable friends. Our address is 4500 24th Ave. NW, Norman, OK 73069.