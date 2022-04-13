Norman Animal Welfare Pet of the Week: Teddy
Teddy is our pet of the week!
This handsome male neutered Shepherd mix is 6 years old. Teddy is brown and weighs 57 lbs.
He is available for adoption at the Norman Animal Welfare Shelter, 3428 Jenkins Ave., pet ID 22268. Contact the shelter at 405-292-9736 or animal.welfare@normanok.gov to set up an appointment.
Second Chance Pet of the Week: Rain
Rain will always bring you rainbows! Rain is a 1-and-a-half-year-old spotted girl looking for a spot in your home. She is a go-with-the-flow companion looking to make her future family very happy.
Rain is very dog friendly and would love a home with other doggos or kiddos to play with, although she would do great as a first-time pup owner as well. She wants to take turns being chased and matches her playmates' energy.
After patrolling the yard for birds, she is ready to hang out on the couch and enjoy some treats (but only after some basic commands). Rain is crate trained, leash and harness trained, doing great with potty training and great in the car and out in public.
All of our adoptable pets are spayed or neutered, microchipped, given age appropriate vaccines and are current on their flea, tick and heartworm prevention. All dogs are heartworm negative and all cats are tested negative for FIV/FELV prior to hitting our adoption floor.
Already have a dog? Bring 'em by for a meet and great with our adoption candidates. Our trained matchmakers love playdates and it's a great way to make sure everyone gets along at home too. Stop by our facility noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday to Sunday to meet any of our adoptable friends. Our address is 4500 24th Ave. NW, Norman, OK 73069
— Submitted Content