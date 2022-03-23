Norman Animal Welfare Pet of the Week: Rocky
Rocky is our pet of the week! He is a black and white Siberian Husky mix. Rocky is 3 years old and weighs 74.5 lbs.
He is available for adoption at the Norman Animal Welfare Shelter, pet ID 22070. Contact the shelter at 405-292-9736 or animal.welfare@normanok.gov to set up an appointment to meet Rocky. The shelter is located at 3428 Jenkins Ave. in Norman.
Second Chance Pet of the Week: Journey
Oh Journey! If anyone is seeking an emotional support animal (and cuddle bug), please know that Journey needs you too.
Journey has come so far while in our care and while unfortunately, he is still very passive and shy at our facility (too many sounds and smells), he does really super away from the shelter environment. Journey wants to do all and explore all. He can be quiet, sweet and timid at first, but warms up super quickly. Dog friendly and cat friendly (although, we recommend he not be let on the furniture as he sometimes wants to hog the entire bed and not share), and he would do well with relaxed kids.
Journey is so smart and walks nicely on a leash, doesn't mind a crate, is very housebroken and knows a couple tricks for treats. This medium size, 1-2-year-old neutered male is low energy and low maintenance. All he wants is love, a soft bed and of course, a puppuccino once in a while.
All of our adoptable pets are spayed or neutered, microchipped, given age-appropriate vaccines and are current on their flea, tick and heartworm prevention. All dogs are heartworm negative and all cats are tested negative for FIV/FELV prior to hitting our adoption floor. Already have a dog? Bring 'em by for a meet and greet with our adoption candidates. Our trained matchmakers love playdates and it's a great way to make sure everyone gets along at home too. Stop by our facility from noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday to Sunday to meet any of our adoptable friends. Our address is 4500 24th Ave. NW, Norman, OK 73069.
