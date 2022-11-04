The Pioneer Library System is set to host filmmaker, explorer, advocate and Emmy-nominated TV host and producer Philippe Cousteau.
He will speak at 6:15 p.m. Nov. 11 during the "Spark a Change: Let’s Talk About the Environment" event at Norman Public Library Central, 103 W. Acres St.
Attendees can learn more about the environment and conservation efforts through aconversation with Cousteau, moderated by Oklahoma State Director of the Nature Conservancy Mike Fuhr, whose nature photography will be revealed in an exhibition prior to the event.
Seating will be available for the first 300 attendees.
The event caps off Pioneer Library System’s PLS Reads initiative, a year-long look at the topic of the environment in which community members have learned how small changes can make a big impact on the world around them through reading, conversation and exploration.
“Philippe and his family have done so much to raise awareness for the environment and to foster regeneration and restoration efforts. We’re honored to have him in Oklahoma, to hear his story and to learn how we can work together in protecting our beautiful planet,” PLS Director of Community Engagement and Learning Ashley Welke said.
The event will be featured as part of Norman's Second Friday Art Walk in partnership with the Norman Arts Council.
Attendees can meet NAC Executive Director Erinn Gavaghan at MAINSITE before heading out on a guided walk to Norman Public Library Central.
The gathering will depart the gallery at 5:30 p.m., stroll through Andrews Park to see the "In Their Words" installation, then arrive at the library for the event.
Inspired by the legacy of his grandfather, Jacques Cousteau, Philippe Cousteau is a multi-Emmy-nominated TV host and producer, author, speaker, and social entrepreneur.
He is the host and executive producer of the weekly syndicated series "Awesome Planet," now in its sixth season.
His conservation efforts are focused on solving global social and environmental problems.
In 2005, he founded EarthEcho International, a leading environmental education organization. To date, EarthEcho has activated over two million youth in 146 countries through its programs.
Cousteau's children’s book, "Follow the Moon Home," has been chosen for the Texas Bluebonnet Award Master List. He has co-wrote "Going Blue" and "Make a Splash," both of which have won multiple awards.
His new book series, "The Endangereds," with Harper Collins, launched in September 2020. His latest book, "Oceans for Dummies," which he co-authored with his wife, Ashlan, was released in February 2021.
For more information about the event at bit.ly/3NIdAFJ.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.