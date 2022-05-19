The Pioneer Library System is hosting its summer learning challenge (SLC) in Cleveland, McClain and Pottawatomie counties.
“Summer is such an important time. Our goal with SLC is to prevent summer learning loss and engage community members of all ages in connecting, reading and learning. Research shows that students who fall behind over the summer are less likely to graduate from high school or go on to college,” said Ashley Welke, director of community engagement and learning at PLS.
SLC activities include categories for early childhood, child, teen and adult.
Running now through Aug. 15, SLC encourages participants to log time spent reading, learning or at in-person and virtual library events. Once logged, one minute becomes one point, which goes toward a community goal of seven million points.
When a community goal has been reached, the Pioneer Library System Foundation will donate books to children enrolled in Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC) programs throughout the three counties.
Additionally, participants can log points to earn prizes. Participants can select items from a library’s treasure chest at 250, 500 and 750 points. Those signed up in the early childhood, child and teen categories also get a free book at 1,000 points.
For each age category, every 1,000 points logged will earn an entry for the grand prize drawing. Grand prizes at each branch will include Blockaroo Magnetic Foam Builders for early childhood, STEM robot building kits and Lego classic brick boxes or fort building kits for the child category, Remali CaptureCam 4K camera kits for the teen group and Samsung Galaxy tablets for the adult category.
“The best thing about the SLC is the fact that your brain is engaged in one of the healthiest activities one can imagine — an activity that is building sophisticated pathways in the brain, igniting imagination, expanding vocabulary, improving empathy, concentration and social-emotional skills,” said PLS librarian Kim Zahller, a 25-year SLC veteran. “Not only that, when grown-ups read to children, play games with them, help them with experiments, take them to zoos and museums and parks or learn a new skill with them, it also strengthens bonds and encourages play, which is children's most underrated mode of learning.”
For more information, visit pioneer.beanstack.org/reader365 or pioneer.libnet.info/events?r=thismonth.