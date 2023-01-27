The National Organization of Black Elected Legislative Women (N.O.B.E.L. Women) presented Rep. Ajay Pittman, D-Okla., as one of the Spark Award Honorees during the 2022 annual legislative conference in Hill, Maryland.
“Rep. Pittman’s ability to inspire and galvanize the women toward a common goal of encouraging them to become powerful voices in their respective legislative districts,” said Rep. Juandalyn Gavin, N.O.B.E.L. President (D-Ala.). “This made her a worthy candidate for the Spark Award.”
N.O.B.E.L. Women is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization primarily composed of current and former black women legislators as well as many appointed officials.
Originally established in 1985, N.O.B.E.L. Women is the country’s premier organization of Black women legislators committed to increasing and promoting the presence of Black women in government, nonprofit and corporate leadership.
Pittman was appointed as the national chaplain for African American women legislators and corporate sponsors. She accepted the call to action and serves among legislators, who have set the highest standard of service in diverse communities and communities of color.
“My role and responsibilities are to bring inspiration to the diverse religious traditions and hope through a word of prayer,” Pittman said. “In times like these, one of my goals is to help center our national leaders amidst all of the responsibilities of a legislator and as female leaders in their own communities.”
Pittman gives recognition to Oklahoma’s former State Rep. Freddye D. Williams, who was one of the national visionaries and founders of N.O.B.E.L. Women; and to those women who served in House District 99 prior to her, which includes former Rep. and Sen. Angela Z. Monson and former Rep. and Sen. Anastasia A. Pittman, who also served as a board member of N.O.B.E.L. Women.
In addition to Pittman, Rep. Kamia L. Brown (Florida), Rep. Rena Moran (Minnesota), Rep. Kim Schoffield (Georgia) and Sen. London Lamar (Tennessee), were all among other women legislators being honored.
