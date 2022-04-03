To my knowledge, the only pirates who ever visited Penzance were the creations of Gilbert and Sullivan.
In their 1879 operetta, this small town on the Cornwall coast in far southwestern England is invaded by a band of buccaneers. Today’s invaders are tourists.
The name Penzance comes from two Cornish words translated as “Holy Head.”
The name first appeared in writing in 1284, presumably referring to a chapel that was built on the western headland, a piece of land projecting into the sea.
The town is situated on Mount’s Bay at the far, western reach of the English Channel.
While it may not have had pirates, between the mid-18th and early-19th centuries, it was a center for smuggling.
At that time, heavy duties were imposed on imports of tea, brandy, silks, muslins, handkerchiefs and the salt essential for the Cornish fishing industry.
A top tourist attraction in town is the Admiral Benbow pub. The building dates back to the late 1600s.
Atop the roof there’s a figure of Octavius Lanyon, second in command to a band of smugglers known as the Benbow Brandy Men.
According to legend, Lanyon climbed to the roof and fired shots to create a diversion while the rest of the men escaped through tunnels beneath the Benbow.
The décor of the pub is a maritime museum with colorful remnants from shipwrecks. We only had a drink there, but I looked at the menu and will definitely have a meal there on our next visit.
Our daughter, Zoe, lives in Penzance, so we’ve been there a number of times. Hopefully, we’ll go back this fall.
The town, with about 21,200 residents, is quite walkable. Zoe’s flat is in a century-old building in an area on the west side of town. The building overlooks a bowling green and the Channel.
A walk northeast along the shoreline road leads to Penzance’s only mall-like shopping area and on to the train station. Penzance is the west end of the Great Western Railroad route from London — a trip which takes about five and a half hours.
Penzance and this corner of Cornwall are noted for having England’s nicest weather. Thanks to warm ocean currents, palm trees are not uncommon.
The area also boasts a number of beautiful gardens. In season, rhododendrons tall as houses sport brilliant blossoms, while hydrangeas in colors from pink and lavender to blue and green add great clumps of color into the fall.
Driving in Penzance is a challenge. Many of the streets are quite narrow — essentially one lane but two-way.
Outside of town, narrow lanes lined by Cornish hedges provide a different danger. A Cornish hedge looks like shrubbery, but it has a heart of stone.
Many of the hedges are so covered with greenery that the unwary driver may be tempted to drive too close when meeting another vehicle.
Getting away with simply a scratch is considered lucky. Cornwall has about 30,000 miles of hedges, some dating back several thousand years.
Chapel Street, one of the town’s most historic streets, provides one of the most interesting walks. Near the top of Chapel Street stands the Union Hotel. This building survived a fire caused by the attack of the Spanish Armada in 1595.
The hotel also was the site of the first announcement to the British public of the British victory in the Battle of Trafalgar and the death of Lord Nelson in the Napoleonic Wars.
During the Georgian period (1714-1837), the hotel was home to the town’s Assembly Rooms, where eligible young ladies danced with red-coated dragoons.
Across the street at No. 6 is the Egyptian House.
In 1834, local bookseller John Lavin turned two cottages into a three-story wonder with an elaborate façade reflecting the popularity of Egyptian design brought to the continent after the French occupation of Egypt in the late 1700s.
This architectural oddity now hosts guests in three rentable apartments.
Down the street at No. 25, a small, brick house is identified as the home of Thomas and Anne Branwell, maternal grandparents of the literary Brontë siblings.
In addition to the Admiral Benbow at 46 Chapel Street, another pub, The Turks Head at 49, also claims smuggling history and may be the town’s oldest public house.
While pirates may not have been a historical part of the town’s history, the alliteration of Gilbert and Sullivan did have an effect.
The local football club is named the Penzance Pirates, and a local souvenir shop plays heavily on the theme.
Even the Benbow has adopted the brigands. Their website reads, “Serving pirates, smugglers and rum since 1695” and, as a footnote, they add, “To err is human, to arr is pirate.”
Aside from the delights of the town, the whole area offers wonderful things to see. Prehistoric monuments litter the landscape — not as impressive as Stonehenge, perhaps, but nonetheless interesting.
St. Just, 11 miles from Penzance, is part of the UNESCO-designated Cornish Mining World Heritage Site, which covers a number of locations in Cornwall and Devon.
The St. Just site features the Geevor Tin Mine, which was active for centuries, closing finally in the 1990s.
Now the complex is the perfect place to learn the history of tin mining in the area; you can even go down into a mine.
Plan on hours here, and you’ll get a complete story of the mill, mines, minerals and men who were a large part of the area’s economy for many years.
Perhaps my favorite day trip is to Marazion, five miles from Penzance. There, in Mounts Bay, atop a rocky hill — St. Michael’s Mount — is an impressive castle.
Once a monastery, it was a sister to France’s Mont St. Michel. It later became a fortress and, in 1659, was purchased by Colonel John St. Aubyn. In 1954, it was given to the National Trust, reserving a lease to the St. Aubyn family.
A tour of the castle is fascinating, the view from its terraces spectacular and the gardens beautiful.
The castle is accessible by boat at high tide, cut off from the mainland. At low tide, a stone walkway leads across the wet sand to the town.
I was inspired to share my memories after learning that there will be performances of Gilbert and Sullivan’s operetta, “The Pirates of Penzance,” on April 19 in Edmond and in Pauls Valley on April 24. For more information, visit bit.ly/3JWP8xx.