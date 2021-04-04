My dad loved movies, and he loved nothing better spotting an anachronism — a con trail in the sky over an Old West town or a wrist watch on a Roman soldier.
I got curious the other day. I know anachronisms are things that don’t fit in time, but I wondered if there was a word for things that didn’t fit in place. There is: Anatopism.
My dad was also an Anglophile. He would have loved Portmeirion, an anatopic, anachronistic holiday village on the coast of Wales.
Created in the 1920s by architect Bertram Clough Williams-Ellis, Portmeirion is a pastel pastiche of the Italian Riviera, classic architectural forms and salvaged bits and pieces of old structures. Sounds like a mish-mash, but it’s a delightful expression of Williams-Ellis’ contention that a variety of designs can be blended into a pleasing whole when respectfully fitted into the natural environment.
Williams-Ellis (1883-1978) was a tireless advocate for preservation of rural landscapes and creation of national parks in England and Wales. He was made a Commander of the Order of the British Empire and knighted by Queen Elizabeth. He designed hundreds of structures not only all over the United Kingdom, but as far away as China and Argentina. Portmeirion was his lasting love, one on which he worked for over 50 years.
Jack, our daughter Zoe and I visited Portmeirion in the fall of 2014. This stop was one of many on a 12-day drive from Zoe’s home in Penzance, Cornwall, England, circling from Cardiff, Wales, around the Welsh coast and back through the western shires of England, to Cornwall.
Our AirBnB accommodation in Rachub was a short distance from Portmeirion. The day was overcast and though the elevation wasn’t high, clouds touched the tops of the trees. It was early in the day and while it was near the end of September, the parking lot was filling up.
We followed a path down to a set of toll gates, paid our admission and walked through. To the right was a shop full of Portmeirion pottery. The company was started by Williams-Ellis’ daughter Susan. Although she died in 2007, the pottery is still produced and her original designs are quite popular.
Ahead, the path ran through an impressive pink building — the Gatehouse. Like so many of the buildings in Portmeirion, the Gatehouse houses accommodations. This was where Beatles’ manager Brian Epstein hired an extended stay back in the day — a good getaway for the popular band members.
Just beyond, the path ran through another building, the Bridge House, painted a brilliant blue and terra cotta with a turquoise wrought iron insert with a mermaid theme. Several of these panels are used in other spots around the property — they were salvaged from the Liverpool Seaman’s Mission before it was demolished.
We were beginning to get it! Color, conservation, and combinations — Williams-Ellis was a genius at collecting bits and pieces and putting them together in creative ways.
After the second gate, the vista opened up revealing a fairy-tale village of domes, towers, a mix of Mediterranean with classical styles and all in colors to be found in trays at an ice cream store.
Speaking of which, the Angel Café serves wonderful homemade gelato. There are several other options for eating in Portmeirion. Our lunch choice, Caffi Glas, is currently closed sue to difficulties with distancing inside. No problem when we were there, and no problem traveling with a vegetarian — lots of choices. We skipped shops, but couldn’t resist the Golden Dragon Book Store.
The village is small, but the attractions are many. A large open area, the Piazza, features a beautiful pool and lots of flowers. Several of the coolest architectural treasures are here, too. At one end of the space is the Gothic Pavilion, originally part of a porte cochere for a country estate. At the other end is the Gloriette, another façade-only structure, this one featuring 18th century columns from another destroyed country manor.
On one side of the piazza is the Bristol Colonnade, built in 1760 and re-erected here in 1959. To achieve this, every stone was numbered upon dismantling, transported two hundred miles by road and carefully re-assembled on the site.
Another of Williams-Ellis’ unwieldy rescues is the ceiling in the Town Hall — an early seventeenth century, barrel-vaulted, intricately-carved plaster ceiling for which he paid 13 pounds. But he didn’t stop there — he also purchased large, leaded-glass, mullioned windows, the fireplace and more. I didn’t know about the ceiling when we were there — reason enough to go back!
The dusty-rose façade of the Unicorn House, displaying Georgian-style architecture, actually masks a simpler bungalow containing a family suite with a double room, twin room, two bathrooms and a living room. Accommodations on the property include a mix of hotel rooms and self-catering cottages.
Hotel prices range from a low-season £140 to £350 for the penthouse suite. Cottages require multiple night stays. Be aware that prices will fluctuate with the value of the dollar. As of today, that £140 would be the equivalent of $194.
The entire complex comprises 140 acres – 70 for the village and 70 for a forest garden which includes native plants and exotics. The whole area is a network of paths for exploring – but it was getting late and we’d done a lot of walking. We capped our visit with a tram tour of this lush, green area.
Don’t be fooled into thinking this architectural anomaly is analogous to one of our popular amusement parks. It is definitely a tourist attraction but one worthy of contemplation and appreciation as an artist’s creation.
From an American perspective, Wales is sort of a U.K. stepchild – England, Scotland and Ireland seem to get much more publicity. What we discovered in Wales was a treasure chest of goodies we’d never heard of. and Portmeirion was definitely one of those gems.
