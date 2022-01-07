Shawn Reidy II loves Norman with all his heart.
Approaching his third decade of life, he was born and raised here. Reidy has fleetingly considered relocating to Chicago or Los Angeles.
But rather than being swallowed alive by a vast metropolis, he wants to represent his home and have a reputation for being from Norman.
“I want people to see what’s going on here,” Reidy said. “It might come with a struggle of not having as many resources, but it’s a good place for my mental wellbeing, which is number one.”
Reidy is chronicling what’s going on both inside and outside his city with new dozen-track recording, “An Album, With Songs.” Significant featured collaborators on the disc include west coast-based rappers Open Mike Eagle and A-F-R-O, government names Michael W. Eagle II and James Dean Santiago-Gutierrez, respectively.
Reaching out to them — along with the United Kingdom’s beatsbypond (Emily of Folkstone, England), who also contributed to Reidy’s project — has helped place Norman in the international hip hop constellation.
“There are certain advantages to being from Norman,” Reidy said. “A lot of the indie rap guys that I look up to sometimes need a stop between St. Louis and Dallas. They want to tour here, so it’s an advantage to be doing this kind of rap. I’m the guy they’re going to hit up. I booked a show for one of my favorite artists that’s not announced yet because their booking agent hit me up.
“They wanted to stop through Oklahoma City, and I’m the one guy around here who does that kind of music. If it was LA, Seattle or New York, there’s thousands of people there who are established and could do that.”
Reidy’s been recording his music since 2015, but this year’s “An Album, With Songs” is his most ambitious undertaking to date. It’s vivid evidence of the evolution of his lyricism.
“I’m super excited and have felt that every release was my best,” Reidy said. “And I don’t feel any different about this. It’s kind of all over the place, but I like that. I feel like it’s one or two steps above what I’ve been doing. Every single lyric is good, hooks are catchy and all the guest verses were really good. A-F-R-O and Open Mike Eagle are literally two of my favorite people. I can’t believe that they agreed to a song with me.”
There’s a reason A-F-R-O and Open Mike Eagle contributed to this Norman product — it’s because Reidy is good. His sincerity, sensitivity and enthusiasm are undeniable.
Reidy has followed Eagle since 2014, and credits him with opening his ears to what rap can be. Reidy shared a live show bill with A-F-R-O in 2021. The two recognized they were kindred spirits.
“I’ve grown as a person, but not the way I thought I’d grow when I was younger,” he said. “I thought I’d be wiser, but I’m not any smarter than when I was 21. I feel like I’ve just become better at accepting life and the universe on the universe’s terms.
“Obviously I write a lot about my mental struggles. I’ve always wanted to put a light at the end of the tunnel for every dark moment. I feel like the light is a little brighter this time around because I’ve become more accepting and open.”
Reidy described finding peace and equilibrium in a near-meditative state during his songwriting process.
“There’s a few where I think I reach an apex of just being myself and completely content,” he said. “When I record them, there’s a full transcendent form of being. When I’m venting or coming to terms with things, that’s when I feel the most myself. I love that I can record that energy and have it forever. It’s why I’m alive.”
Reidy produced half the beats on the new album.
“The other half were made by a producer in the United Kingdom named beatsbypond,” he said. “We did an EP together last March. She made a lot of the beats. There’s another UK producer named Team Astro who did my song ‘Sicko Mode.’ And there’s an L.A. producer named Visceral who did ‘Pipeline,’ but other than that I did about half the record.”
Reidy likes how his sound has coalesced in the last seven years.
“I always felt like I was lacking in one area or another,” he said. “Mass exposure for many is a goal, so you can share your art with as many people as possible and make enough money so you can support yourself. I’m not any different from that with the concern that I may not know what to do with it or be responsible with it.
“But I feel like I’m there now. To be discovered or have a moment on the internet when people are looking at me. I feel like I’m in a good place now where I could capitalize on that.”
Reidy will host an album release party for his new recording Feb. 19 at Opolis, 113 N. Crawford Avenue. Also on the bill will be Levi Hinson and Original Flow.