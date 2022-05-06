Norman’s bedroom community of Goldsby is punching above its weight this month in the music scene department.
Libby’s Café, 111 N. Main St., is known for serving chicken fried steak and hosting local live music outfits such as Twang Town. The eatery/concert room’s motto is “we serve gut-busting good American comfort food with red dirt music and a down-home feel.”
At 9 p.m. May 14, their stage will be busting at its seams with nine-piece jazz rock fusion band Apollo Suns from Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. It will be the instrumental juggernauts’ inaugural performance in Oklahoma. Big Train and the Loco Motives will open the show.
Guitarist and band leader Ed Durocher described his plans for making a first impression.
“I think a good bet is some really funky, possibly sweaty, very rock ‘n’ roll, some jazz jams and lots of fun,” he said. “We always have a great time on stage, and I think that really comes across and gets the audience into it, whether they dig the music or not. We love to play.”
The rest of the band are drummer Glen Radley, Erika Einarson on percussion, tenor saxophonist Niall Cade, Bryn Herperger on bass, trumpeter Garret Malenko, Benjamin Jameshill on trombone, baritone saxophonist Aaron Bartel and Anatol Rennie on keyboards and synthesizer.
It’s a large gang to keep in line, but Durocher considers it a sublime privilege.
“There are so many joys to this job,” he said. “I get to travel and be paid to play music that I really believe in, that I can stand behind and really be proud to lead and guide the ship. It’s been wild so far. I am very stoked that we made it out of the pandemic and are now getting back on the road. A big plus is that I get to learn and develop many skills outside of the band that I can then use to maintain my life.”
As might be imagined with a combo that size, there’s a wealth of talent.
“It’s very collaborative and no idea will be ignored, which really helps in building trust with everyone that comes into the band,” Durocher said. “It allows them to feel some sense of ownership of the band and what is going on musically. We also come from many different musical backgrounds. I think that really works to our advantage to get creative and push the boundaries of the framework we work within.”
Winnipeg is over 1,000 miles from Norman, which makes an Apollo Suns booking here seem improbable.
But the band has an Oklahoma connection in Michael Bendure. He’s on-air radio personality Michael B. (“Don’t Go Nowhere!”) on KGOU-FM’s “Tonic the Funky Groove Show,” and host of podcast “Forty Minutes of Funk.”
Bendure featured Apollo Suns on the Jan. 20 podcast, which he described as “Ed Durocher and I chat about Canadian manners, prog rock, sci-fi tats, Victor Wooten’s ‘The Music Lesson,’ three-stringed guitars and more!”
Bendure’s friendly hospitality warmed Durocher up for their visit to the Sooner State. The Canadian described how they connected.
“It’s actually kind of funny,” Durocher said. “I was on a forum for Bandsintown and there was a post about looking for funk bands, and I just reached out and introduced myself. That was back in December, and I was a guest on his show, which is fantastic. Then we just went back and talked about setting up a show in Oklahoma.”
Apollo Suns’ ambitious 2022 tour includes over 150 dates in North America. That’s significant pressure on even the most seasoned road warrior.
“It requires lots of support from fans, friends, family, the band and community,” Durocher said. “It is a lot of stress, and every setback is felt so heavily, which can really affect the day’s work. I think getting a good amount of sleep, eating well, working out, going for walks and being honest about what you need is always the way to go. Those are just good life lessons as well.
“I get through it because I really think this band has what it takes to make a real impact and can ‘make it’. Those are the thoughts that get me through.”
Durocher is doing more than just getting through. Apollo Suns were awarded “Instrumental Artist of the Year” at the 2018 and 2020 Western Canadian Music Awards.
Their 2019 album “Dawn Offerings” jumped to seventh on Vancouver, British Columbia-based Earshot! National Top 50 charts that year. They are terrific musicians in a dynamic genre.
“I think what we are doing is providing a very unique musical experience and spreading a lot of joy into the world with that,” Durocher said. “I love it and believe in the band. I like that I get to travel around North America and play music for people, to hear their stories and gain new perspectives from that, try new foods, make new friends and develop strong bonds. I like everything about touring except the cost of gas. Being a working musician is the best job in the world.”
Durocher is up for doing his best in Goldsby, America.
“We are traveling all the way from Canada and are so excited and honored to be playing music and sharing with everyone we can across North America,” he said. “We hope that Oklahoma comes out in force and parties with us.”